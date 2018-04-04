Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Wednesday Apr 04 2018
By
AFP

Bayern Munich come from behind to beat Seville

By
AFP

Wednesday Apr 04, 2018

Thiago Alcantara's deflected header secured victory for Bayern in Seville. Photo: AFP

SEVILLE, SPAIN: Bayern Munich placed one foot in the last four of the Champions League as Thiago Alcantara's header gave them a 2-1 win away to Sevilla on Tuesday in the first leg of their quarter-final in Spain.

Sevilla had knocked out Manchester United in the last 16 and another shock looked on the cards when Pablo Sarabia struck from close range in the first half at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Bayern's nous, and a little luck, proved decisive, as Jesus Navas diverted Franck Ribery's cross into his own net before Thiago headed in a winner, also deflected, in the second half.

The result leaves Sevilla with a mountain to climb. The Spanish side will need to score at least twice in next week's second leg at the Allianz Arena to have any hope of reaching the last four.

Their coach Vincenzo Montella had pointed out on Monday how his side has "already made history" by appearing in their first quarter-final of the Champions League era, but their season is in danger of fizzling out before the end of the month.

Adrift of the top four in La Liga, they will take on Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final, 10 days after facing Bayern in the second leg.

"First of all we have not had much luck," Montella said. "The team deserved something more tonight, at least a draw."

Bayern, meanwhile, are strong favourites to reach their sixth Champions League semi-final in seven years. On this evidence they look to be genuine contenders to become European champions for a sixth time.

"Sevilla had scoring opportunities," Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes said. "Psychologically it was very important to pull level at half-time, so we could talk about what happened and talk about other aspects and after we took the reins of the game."

Brave call 

Montella made a brave call in dropping goalkeeper Sergio Rico and replacing him with David Soria, who had not made a competitive appearance since December 20.

Pablo Sarabia (L) celebrates with his Sevilla teammates after opening the scoring against Bayern Munich. Photo: AFP
 

Wissam Ben Yedder, whose two goals saw off United in the previous round, also started, along with Guido Pizarro, who replaced the suspended Ever Banega.

Heynckes was singing the praises of James Rodriguez in the build-up but the Colombian was a surprise absentee, only coming off the bench when Arturo Vidal suffered an injury in the first half.

The home side started the better and should have taken the lead when Ben Yedder's flick stopped the ball dead for Sarabia eight yards out, but he steered wide of the post.

It was a glaring miss but Sarabia made amends just after the half-hour mark, as Sergio Escudero's cross bounced awkwardly at the back post where Bayern left-back Juan Bernat made a mess of the clearance. Sarabia nipped in to finish.

Sevilla's lead was deserved but they held onto it for no more than six minutes as a rare Bayern attack resulted in a goal, Ribery's in-swinging cross being diverted in at the near post by Navas. Soria got a hand on it, but could only paw the ball in off the post.

Each side went close after the interval as Javi Martinez saved Bayern with a last-ditch slide on Franco Vazquez and then almost scored at the other end, only to be denied by an excellent Soria save.

Sevilla's early momentum, however, had now given way to a spell of controlled Bayern pressure and it was no surprise when the visitors took the lead midway through the second half.

Ribery was again the provider, his clipped cross to the back post finding the unmarked Thiago, who headed down and into the net with the aid of a deflection off Escudero.

Steven Nzonzi drove wide from distance late on but Sevilla's belief had been knocked out of them. It was the Bayern fans singing at the finish.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

BCCI set for billion-dollar deal in media rights war

BCCI set for billion-dollar deal in media rights war

 Updated 5 hours ago
Ronaldo thanks Juventus fans for ovation after video-game goal

Ronaldo thanks Juventus fans for ovation after video-game goal

 Updated 5 hours ago
Former England football captain Wilkins dies aged 61

Former England football captain Wilkins dies aged 61

 Updated 6 hours ago
Babar Azam back at top of T20I rankings, Shadab Khan climbs to No. 2

Babar Azam back at top of T20I rankings, Shadab Khan climbs to No. 2

Updated 6 hours ago
After successful Windies tour, Pakistan invites England cricket team

After successful Windies tour, Pakistan invites England cricket team

 Updated 7 hours ago
Babar Azam dedicates Man of the Series award to the Karachi crowd

Babar Azam dedicates Man of the Series award to the Karachi crowd

Updated 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Sri Lanka to host South Africa for full series in July

Sri Lanka to host South Africa for full series in July

 Updated 9 hours ago
Australia to hit reset at Commonwealth Games

Australia to hit reset at Commonwealth Games

 Updated 11 hours ago
Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft confirm they won't appeal ban

Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft confirm they won't appeal ban

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM