pakistan
Wednesday Apr 04 2018
GEO NEWS

SC orders to appoint new head at Lahore's Sheikh Zayed Hospital

GEO NEWS

Wednesday Apr 04, 2018

Sheikh Zayed Hospital. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court halted the Punjab government on Wednesday from extending the tenure of the chairman of Lahore's Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

The chief justice had taken notice of the issue on Monday after the matter was brought up by two medical associations' representatives.

According to media reports, they had stated that the incumbent chairman, Farid Khan, was appointed in violation of rules on a political basis and his tenure is now being extended by the government.

Taking up the case, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar remarked if the chairman's tenure is being extended on Hamza Shehbaz’s directions, referring to the Punjab chief minister's influential son and MNA. 

Appearing before the court, Punjab's additional advocate general informed the court that the chairman’s contract ends on April 10 this year, adding that the hospital's board of governors has asked him to stay on until a replacement is finalised. 

The chief justice then warned of disbanding the board, observing that there are a lot of complaints against the man. He also wondered why the Punjab government is unable to find suitable persons for such potss. 

The chief justice also remarked that he is well aware of the standard of the hospital. 

The court then directed the chief secretary and law secretary to submit an affidavit and give the hospital’s charge to the senior most person. 

