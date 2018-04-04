Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Apr 04 2018
Sri Lanka to host South Africa for full series in July

Wednesday Apr 04, 2018

File photo

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka will host South Africa for two Tests, five one-day internationals and a one-off Twenty20 game from July, the island nation´s cricket board said Wednesday.

The Proteas, who thrashed Australia 3-1 in their recent home Test series, will arrive in Sri Lanka in early July for their sixth tour of the island.

The first Test in Galle starts on July 12 followed by the second at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo starting July 20.

The limited-overs action begins with an ODI on July 29 in Dambulla. The series will wrap up with a T20 showdown at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on August 14.

South Africa claimed series wins in Sri Lanka during the 1993 and 2014 tours.

South Africa are ranked second in Test cricket and have been a dominant side at home, with recent wins over Bangladesh, India and Australia.

