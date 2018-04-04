Can't connect right now! retry
AFP
Web Desk

After successful Windies tour, Pakistan invites England cricket team

AFP
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 04, 2018

Hasan Ali explodes in celebration after dismissing Eoin Morgan, England v Pakistan, Champions Trophy, 1st semi-final, Cardiff, June 14, 2017/Getty Images

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has invited the England cricket team to tour the country for the first time since 2005, after a successful visit by the West Indies amid improved security boosted hopes of an international revival.

A visit by a major Test-playing nation such as England would be hugely significant, in terms of both cricket as well as Pakistan´s wider security and the message it hopes to send about its crackdown on extremism and militancy.

Interior minister Ahsan Iqbal extended the invitation to UK High Commissioner Thomas Drew on Tuesday, urging the international community to recognise the strides Pakistan has made.

"The successful staging of international matches in Pakistan is a clear proof that we have defeated terrorism and extremism," he said, according to an official statement.

Drew said he was already looking forward to "this summer´s big cricketing event", Pakistan´s upcoming England tour.

"But I also hope that it will not be long before I can welcome an England team to Pakistan," he told AFP Wednesday. "That really is something to look forward to."

For years foreign teams refused to tour Pakistan. In 2009 an attack on the Sri Lankan team in Lahore drove international cricket from the country entirely, and their fixtures have been played in the United Arab Emirates.

Windies head coach Law praises Pakistan's 'outstanding' security, warm welcome

'It's a bit daunting if you are not used to the setup … it's a bit daunting for the people outside but once you get here and see it for yourself, it's different'

But security has improved dramatically in recent years, and since 2015 Pakistan has hosted Zimbabwe, a World XI, Sri Lanka, the finals of the Pakistan Super League for two years running and, most recently, the West Indies, for a short T20 series which finished on Tuesday.

The matches have been staged in both Lahore and Karachi, the cricket-obsessed country´s two largest cities.

Head-of-state level security was provided for visiting players, most of whom have come away praising the arrangements.

Various military operations across the country have led to the increased security, particularly in the northwestern tribal region, where militants once operated with impunity.

