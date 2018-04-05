Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Apr 05 2018
By
Asiya Ansar

ECP accepts objections over delimitation of constituencies in Kasur

By
Asiya Ansar

Thursday Apr 05, 2018

Election Commission of Pakistan. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) accepted on Thursday objections over delimitation of constituencies in Kasur district of Punjab.

The decision was announced on objections filed over delimitation of new constituencies, including NA-137, NA-138, PP-174, PP-175, PP-180, PP-181 and PP-182 in Kasur, while hearing over the constituencies of Shikarpur district in Sindh is under way.

A day earlier, ECP announced its decision on objections related to PK-28 and PK-29 constituencies of Battagram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Out of the four objections filed over constituencies in Battagram, two were accepted while the remaining were rejected. 

According to ECP, it has received a total of 1,286 objections to the new constituencies, which were changed to reflect the results of the latest population census.

Efforts under way to make issue of delimitation of constituencies: ECP

'Nation has expectations from us and we would stand up to those expectations', Haroon Shinwari says

The ECP received a total of 706 objections from Punjab and Islamabad, 284 from Sindh, 104 from Balochistan and 192 from FATA and KP.

The ECP began hearing the objections from April 4 and will continue to do so until the end of the month.

While speaking over the objections being raised regarding delimitation of new constituencies, ECP spokesperson Haroon Shinwari said efforts are being made to create an issue out of the matter.

"Those objecting to delimitation of new constituencies must have some personal issue," he said.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan rejects baseless Afghan allegations of airspace violation, raids

Pakistan rejects baseless Afghan allegations of airspace violation, raids

 Updated 4 hours ago
Pope Francis accepts Ajrak's gift from Pakistani Christian, picture goes viral

Pope Francis accepts Ajrak's gift from Pakistani Christian, picture goes viral

 Updated 5 hours ago
Rao Anwar files review petition against Naqeebullah JIT

Rao Anwar files review petition against Naqeebullah JIT

Updated 4 hours ago
Ceremony held to honour martyrs, soldiers of Pakistan armed forces: ISPR

Ceremony held to honour martyrs, soldiers of Pakistan armed forces: ISPR

Updated 6 hours ago
Respecting laws only adds to your dignity: PM on US airport security checks

Respecting laws only adds to your dignity: PM on US airport security checks

 Updated 7 hours ago
World left Pakistan stranded after Afghan war, says PM Abbasi

World left Pakistan stranded after Afghan war, says PM Abbasi

 Updated 7 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM