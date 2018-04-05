Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Apr 05 2018
By
Nadia Saboohi

PHC directs KP speaker to administer oath from Baldev Kumar

By
Nadia Saboohi

Thursday Apr 05, 2018

Baldev Kumar. Photo: File 

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has issued orders to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly speaker to take oath from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Baldev Kumar, who is an accused in the murder case of PTI MPA Soran Singh.

During the hearing held Thursday by Justices Qaiser Rasheed and Muhammad Ayub, Kumar’s counsel said the assembly speaker was deliberately not taking oath from his client. 

The lawyer added the incumbent government’s term would end in a month but still the oath had not been administered.

To this, the provincial government’s counsel said an incomplete quorum in the assembly had been leading to a delay in the oath-taking.

However, the court directed the assembly speaker to administer oath from Kumar. 

Responses have also been sought from PTI’s Arbab Jahandad and others, who created chaos in the assembly when Kumar was taken there to take oath earlier this year. 

PTI MPA hurls shoe at Baldev Kumar in KP assembly

Kumar has been accused in Soran Singh murder case and is facing a trial by an anti-terrorism court in Peshawar.

Jahandad had hurled a shoe at Kumar, questioning how a murderer could step in the assembly.

Kumar was produced in the assembly following the PHC order of taking him there “to administer oath as member of the provincial assembly of KP on minority seat in terms of Article 65 of the Constitution”.

He was facing trial at an anti-terrorism court in Peshawar over the murder of Soran Singh, the adviser to KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak, who was assassinated in his native village in Buner on April 22, 2016. 

Soran was elected to the provincial assembly on a minority seat. Kumar was second in the list of PTI's candidates on a reserved seat for minorities.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan rejects baseless Afghan allegations of airspace violation, raids

Pakistan rejects baseless Afghan allegations of airspace violation, raids

 Updated 4 hours ago
Pope Francis accepts Ajrak's gift from Pakistani Christian, picture goes viral

Pope Francis accepts Ajrak's gift from Pakistani Christian, picture goes viral

 Updated 5 hours ago
Rao Anwar files review petition against Naqeebullah JIT

Rao Anwar files review petition against Naqeebullah JIT

Updated 4 hours ago
Ceremony held to honour martyrs, soldiers of Pakistan armed forces: ISPR

Ceremony held to honour martyrs, soldiers of Pakistan armed forces: ISPR

Updated 6 hours ago
Respecting laws only adds to your dignity: PM on US airport security checks

Respecting laws only adds to your dignity: PM on US airport security checks

 Updated 7 hours ago
World left Pakistan stranded after Afghan war, says PM Abbasi

World left Pakistan stranded after Afghan war, says PM Abbasi

 Updated 7 hours ago
Advertisement
PIA planning revamp of aircraft to highlight cause of the Markhor

PIA planning revamp of aircraft to highlight cause of the Markhor

 Updated 8 hours ago
Army chief says will support all efforts to obtain justice for Naqeebullah: ISPR

Army chief says will support all efforts to obtain justice for Naqeebullah: ISPR

 Updated 9 hours ago
PM Abbasi to discuss Afghan peace process, regional situation on Kabul visit

PM Abbasi to discuss Afghan peace process, regional situation on Kabul visit

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM