Nawaz endorses CJP’s remarks on elections, says actions should follow words

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has endorsed yesterday's remarks of the Supreme Court chief justice, wherein he had categorically stated that no delay would be allowed in the general elections.



Addressing the media alongside political allies from Balochistan outside the accountability court hearing corruption cases against him, the three-time prime minister added that the chief justice should take suo motu notices of 'anti-democratic' moves such as the recent no-confidence motion against his party's chief minister in Balochistan as well as the 'horse trading' during the election of the Senate chairman.

He reiterated his appreciation for the chief justice's remarks, but said that actions should follow words.

“What the Supreme Court’s chief justice said yesterday was absolutely correct and we endorse those remarks. But he should ensure that there is a level-playing field for everyone. There should be no injustice against anyone and the field should be open for everyone. It should not be that someone’s hands are tied while for others an open field is given to do what they want," the former premier asserted.



He explained his comments by comparing his disqualification as prime minister and party president, and the ongoing corruption cases against him, to the "leniency" shown by the judiciary to his political rival Imran Khan.

Talking about the upcoming polls, Nawaz said, "we will not let the elections be postponed at any cost, nor will the civil society [and other segments of society]".

Make NAB law ineffective in caretaker setup: Nawaz

The Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo revealed that he is meeting Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi tomorrow where he will advise him to make the National Accountability Ordinance ineffective during the caretaker setup [from the dissolution of present government until the elections].

He added that he does not want the law to be struck down in his favour, asserting that the case against him can continue but he does not want the law used as a tool to influence the elections by NAB taking action against politicians so close to the elections.

"NAB law is a black law that was made by a dictator to punish politicians, especially me," said Nawaz, adding that, "God willing, we will finish this law".

"If the chief justice wants to implement what he said, he should take suo motu on the misuse of NAB law," he added.

In response to a question, Nawaz hit out at Pakistan Peoples Party chief Asif Zardari, saying the party should first start getting more than 400-500 votes in Punjab and then talk about bringing a government in the province.

Earlier, Nawaz said that Pakistan will not progress if things continue like this, adding that, "the country belongs to all the provinces, not just one province or specific section of society".

Nawaz also said that if the time comes to give a 'call' to supporters to save democracy, no one can stop him from doing so.

Later, addressing the media, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai said it is the parliament’s job to make legislation while other institutions’ role is to implement it.

"We are standing with the Constitution and will continue to do so. Both judges and lawmakers take an oath on the Constitution, if parliamentarians talk about protecting the Constitution then they should," he said further.