MQM's Rauf Siddiqui ties the knot in Makkah

Friday Apr 06, 2018
Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Rauf Siddiqui tied the knot at the Grand Mosque (Holy Kaaba) in Makkah on Thursday.
Saudi cleric Abdul Nawaf solemnised the 56-year-old’s Nikkah.
MQM's senior leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, former MPA Abdul Haseeb and Saudi dignitaries were present on the occasion. Siddiqui’s close friends and family also attended the simple ceremony.
According to sources, the MQM leader and former provincial minister’s Valima will be held in Karachi on April 13.
Siddiqui has been a Member of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh since August 2013.
He was previously also a Member of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh from 2002 to 2013 and remained a member of the Sindh provincial cabinet in various positions between 2002 and 2012.
Siddiqui is accused in a number of criminal cases, including the Baldia factory fire which left over 200 dead in 2012.
