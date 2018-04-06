Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 06 2018
Web Desk

MQM's Rauf Siddiqui ties the knot in Makkah

Web Desk

Friday Apr 06, 2018

Photo: Twitter

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Rauf Siddiqui tied the knot at the Grand Mosque (Holy Kaaba) in Makkah on Thursday.

Saudi cleric Abdul Nawaf solemnised the 56-year-old’s Nikkah.

MQM's senior leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, former MPA Abdul Haseeb and Saudi dignitaries were present on the occasion. Siddiqui’s close friends and family also attended the simple ceremony.

Photo: Twitter

According to sources, the MQM leader and former provincial minister’s Valima will be held in Karachi on April 13.

Siddiqui has been a Member of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh since August 2013.

Photo: Twitter

He was previously also a Member of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh from 2002 to 2013 and remained a member of the Sindh provincial cabinet in various positions between 2002 and 2012.

Siddiqui is accused in a number of criminal cases, including the Baldia factory fire which left over 200 dead in 2012.

