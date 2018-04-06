Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 06 2018
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Coast guards seize 21,000 bottles of liquor, 850 beer cans in Balochistan

Friday Apr 06, 2018

Photo: Pakistan Coast Guards 

The Pakistan Coast Guards seized thousands of bottles of liquor said to be worth over Rs6.7 million in an operation near Pasni, Balochistan, according to a spokesperson of the force on Friday.

Officials informed that Coast Guards DG Brigadier Sajid Sikandar Ranjha received a tip-off about the presence of smuggled contraband following which the authority took action.

As a result of the intelligence report, teams were dispatched on specific routes after which they discovered the stash in Gorani area of Pasni. 

However, the smugglers managed to escape. 

Photo: Pakistan Coast Guards

Authorities claimed to have recovered 21,000 bottles of various kinds of alcohol and 850 cans of beer. 

Officials said the liquor was intended to be smuggled to the country's main towns and cities.

