Friday Apr 06 2018
LHC bench hearing contempt case against Sharifs dissolved for third time

Friday Apr 06, 2018

The new three-member bench will hear the contempt case on Monday. Photo: File

LAHORE: Chief Justice Lahore High Court on Friday dissolved for the third time a three-member bench constituted to hear the contempt of court proceedings against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam.

Justice Yawar Ali dissolved the bench after Justice Shahid Jamil Khan recused himself from the case. Justice Yawar has appointed Justice Masood Jahangir as part of the new bench to hear the contempt case.

The new three-member bench including Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Atir Mehmood and Justice Masood Jahanghir will now hear the contempt case from Monday.

More than a dozen petitions have been filed in the Lahore High Court contending that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership had been making derogatory speeches against Supreme Court judges since the verdict of Nawaz’s disqualification in the Panama Papers case. The petitioners seek a ban on anti-judiciary speeches.

LHC bench set to hear contempt petitions against Nawaz dissolves after judge's recusal

LHC Justice Shahid Mobeen recused himself from the full bench that was to take up contempt petitions against former PM today

LHC Chief Justice Yawar Ali had on March 31 formed a new full bench after Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan, who was previously a member of the bench, was transferred to the Multan bench.

On April 2, the bench was once again dissolved as the newly included member of the three-judge full bench Justice Shahid Mobeen recused himself from the hearing of the contempt case for personal reasons.  

PHC orders transfer of Asma Rani murder case to Peshawar

UK CGS lauds Pakistan's measures for Pak-Afghan border

Pakistan's biggest problem is corruption, says Sirajul Haq

CJP constitutes special bench to hear journalist Zeeshan Butt's murder case

Asfandyar Wali says Zardari exposed Imran's reality

Firefighters contain Multan shopping mall fire after 15 hours

President urges int'l community to fulfill its obligations on Kashmir

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar visits HQ Air Defence Command

Imran voted for PPP in Senate elections despite saying he won't: Bilawal

