LHC bench hearing contempt case against Sharifs dissolved for third time

LAHORE: Chief Justice Lahore High Court on Friday dissolved for the third time a three-member bench constituted to hear the contempt of court proceedings against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam.



Justice Yawar Ali dissolved the bench after Justice Shahid Jamil Khan recused himself from the case. Justice Yawar has appointed Justice Masood Jahangir as part of the new bench to hear the contempt case.

The new three-member bench will now hear the contempt case from Monday.

More than a dozen petitions have been filed in the Lahore High Court contending that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership had been making derogatory speeches against Supreme Court judges since the verdict of Nawaz’s disqualification in the Panama Papers case. The petitioners seek a ban on anti-judiciary speeches.

LHC Chief Justice Yawar Ali had on March 31 formed a new full bench after Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan, who was previously a member of the bench, was transferred to the Multan bench.

On April 2, the bench was once again dissolved as the newly included member of the three-judge full bench Justice Shahid Mobeen recused himself from the hearing of the contempt case for personal reasons.