PCB talent hunt programme team to visit Miranshah

Pakistan Cricket Board. Photo: File

KARACHI: With peace restored in the region, cricket activities are also set to resume in North Waziristan as Pakistan Cricket Board officials in collaboration with the Pakistan Army will be in Miranshah to conduct open trials of aspiring cricketers in the area.



A four-member team, including two current stars Shadab Khan and Yasir Shah would join National Cricket Academy, coaches Mushtaq Ahmed and Ali Zia, to conduct trials of aspiring cricketers at Younis Khan Cricket Ground in Miranshah on Saturday.

“This is part of our talent hunt scheme in remote areas of the country,” Mushtaq told Geo.tv. “We have been to other parts as well and tomorrow we will be going to North Waziristan. With peace being restored to the region, I am hoping that talented cricketers from the area will also join us,” he added.

The selected players will be invited by PCB at the National Cricket Academy for the skill development camp.

“Sports is a way to keep the youth busy from all the negative activities and it is good that we are engaging youth of FATA, especially Waziristan in sports activities,” the former spinner highlighted.

It is worth mentioning that last year a team from UK media played a historic cricket game against PCB XI at Miranshah to mark the successful return of life in the region. The match was organised by Pakistan Army.

Experts believe the trials by PCB in Miranshah will help the youth of FATA to showcase their talent and represent themselves at the national level at par with other sportsmen from across the country.