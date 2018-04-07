Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
business
Saturday Apr 07 2018
By
Web Desk

Surprised at prior beneficiary Imran Khan decrying amnesty scheme: Miftah

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 07, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The amnesty scheme released on Thursday alongside a tax reforms package was garnering a better-than-expected positive response, Pakistani prime minister's financial adviser said the following day.

Miftah Ismail, the federal adviser on finance, revenue, and economic affairs, expressed shock at baseless criticism of the scheme, mainly coming from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, who, himself, has benefitted from it in the past.

"It is surprising to see Imran Khan, who himself has profited through this amnesty scheme in the past, decrying it now," Ismail said during an interview with journalist Syed Talat Hussain on Geo News' programme Naya Pakistan.

PM announces tax reforms package, amnesty scheme for non-filers and undeclared assets

Five-point reforms package on income tax announced at end of EAC meeting

"We also wish to expand the tax net [in Pakistan]," the premier's financial adviser told Hussain, reiterating Abbasi's comment that citizens with unreported income and assets would be able to "bring their money into the tax base after paying a five per cent one-off penalty".

Ismail, a businessman turned politician, went on to say that the incumbent leadership plans to provide a list, before May 30, of those two million people who are eligible to pay taxes.

Earlier, on Thursday, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had announced a reduction in the income tax rates as well as an amnesty scheme aimed to broaden the government's revenue base.

He had, however, warned that a non-payment of taxes would mean Pakistan would "not be sustainable" and that those engaged in doing so "will have to face the law".

PM Abbasi punished tax-payers through amnesty scheme, alleges Imran

Abbasi gave a chance to corrupt individuals to 'turn their black money white', the PTI chief says

The prime minister had noted that all 120 million national identity card (CNIC) holders will be assigned tax numbers, allowing "some two-and-a-half-month time to benefit from — after which [the non-payers] will have to face the law".

Consequently, Khan, the PTI head, rejected the tax amnesty scheme, saying Abbasi had punished tax-payers for their honesty and provided a chance to corrupt individuals to "turn their black money white."

Khan also questioned the need for rolling out the scheme when the prime minister had only seven weeks left before his government's tenure ends.

Khan lamented: "Those who pay taxes were punished, instead of being given a tribute. […] You punished honesty and gave corrupt masses a chance to turn black money white."

Advertisement

Comments

More From Business:

FATF concerns: Miftah Ismail says tax amnesty scheme doesn’t violate money laundering laws

FATF concerns: Miftah Ismail says tax amnesty scheme doesn’t violate money laundering laws

 Updated 17 hours ago
SBP issues warning against cryptocurrency transactions

SBP issues warning against cryptocurrency transactions

 Updated yesterday
Pakistan resumes fuel oil imports after four-month halt

Pakistan resumes fuel oil imports after four-month halt

 Updated 2 days ago
Facebook shares rise four per cent as Zuckerberg reassures investors

Facebook shares rise four per cent as Zuckerberg reassures investors

Updated 2 days ago
PM announces tax reforms package, amnesty scheme for non-filers and undeclared assets

PM announces tax reforms package, amnesty scheme for non-filers and undeclared assets

Updated 2 days ago
Bahrain says new discovery contains an estimated 80 billion barrels of tight oil

Bahrain says new discovery contains an estimated 80 billion barrels of tight oil

 Updated 4 days ago
Advertisement
Boeing, Apple lead slide as China-US trade spat intensifies

Boeing, Apple lead slide as China-US trade spat intensifies

 Updated 4 days ago
Government will present budget before tenure ends: Miftah Ismail

Government will present budget before tenure ends: Miftah Ismail

Updated 4 days ago
Spotify shares jump in record-setting direct listing

Spotify shares jump in record-setting direct listing

 Updated 4 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM