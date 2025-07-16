PSX hovers near record highs before retreating amid ratings speculation

Brokers are busy in trading at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. — PPI

The equity market hovered near record highs on Wednesday as investors weighed strong earnings momentum and government engagements with Moody’s for a potential ratings upgrade, before coming under selling pressure.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index climbed to an intraday high of 137,232.10, gaining 1,292.23 points, or 0.95%, while touching a low of 135,542.88, reflecting a decline of 396.99 points, or 0.29%.

“Stocks trading at new all-time high in the earnings season rally at PSX as investors weigh strong financial results and eye likely Moody’s upgrade on strong economic recovery," said Arif Habib Commodities Managing Director and CEO Ahsan Mehanti.

"Finance minister affirmation over deliberations on resolve with industrials over FBR powers, sharing with Moody’s compelling evidence over economic recovery played catalyst role in bullish activity at PSX,” he added.

The Ministry of Finance said Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb held a virtual meeting with Moody’s Rating Agency to brief them on Pakistan’s macroeconomic trajectory, reform strategy, and financial stability framework.

Aurangzeb highlighted key indicators including a sharp decline in inflation, monetary easing, exchange rate stability, a current account surplus, and a surge in foreign exchange reserves — now above $14 billion — as signs of sustained recovery.

He also cited growing remittance inflows and rising exports as reflections of improving investor confidence and economic resilience.

The finance minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continuing structural reforms, including SOE privatisation, fiscal discipline, and enhanced transparency. He responded to Moody’s queries and stressed the government’s resolve to stay the course on macroeconomic reforms.

In a further sign of confidence, the country’s banking sector posted double-digit growth in deposits, advances, and investments.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, bank deposits rose 14.1% year-on-year to Rs35.5 trillion by June 2025, driven by remittance inflows and a shift towards formal savings amid easing inflation and declining cash hoarding. Month-on-month, deposits rose by 8.5%.

Bank advances reached Rs13.52 trillion, up 8.7% year-on-year, while investments climbed 21.2% to Rs36.57 trillion. “Deposit growth reflects a combination of improved remittance inflows and a shift towards formal savings amid easing inflation and reduced cash hoarding,” said Saad Hanif, Head of Research at Ismail Iqbal Securities.

On Tuesday, the KSE-100 Index declined by 562.67 points, or 0.41%, to close at 135,939.87 points from 136,502.54 recorded in the previous session. The day’s high was 137,747.61, while the low was 135,826.40.