Five private firms pitch proposals for ferry service from Gwadar to Gulf region

Ferry routes to link Gwadar Port with key Gulf destinations.

Minister orders to conduct further evaluations of proposals.

CM Bugti assures full cooperation in ferry service project.

ISLAMABAD: Five private-sector operators have submitted formal proposals to operate a proposed ferry service between Gwadar Port and Gulf countries, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs said on Friday.

Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry chaired a high-level meeting to evaluate submissions from private bidders outlining technical, operational, and financial plans for the ferry corridor.

The envisioned ferry routes are expected to link Gwadar Port with key destinations in the Gulf region, offering an affordable and efficient alternative for both passenger travel and cargo transport.

During the meeting, the minister stressed the strategic value of the initiative, noting that the service would not only reduce transportation costs but also boost regional trade integration and maritime activity.

He emphasised that successful implementation of the project could significantly elevate Pakistan’s maritime presence and transform Gwadar into a central hub in international sea trade networks.

“The ferry service will improve travel ease between Pakistan and Gulf states,” he said, adding: “It can position Gwadar as a vital link in regional connectivity and drive long-term economic development.”

The meeting included instructions to conduct further evaluations of the submitted proposals. “Authorities were directed to ensure that all regulatory, technical, and logistical considerations are fully addressed ahead of the ferry service launch,” it said.

Meanwhile, the maritime minister also held a phone call with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti and discussed provincial cooperation. Bugti “assured full cooperation in the ferry service project”, according to the ministry.

In a statement, the Balochistan government noted that CM Bugti attended the high-level meeting via video call, wherein the participants discussed important matters related to the development of Gwadar, public facilities, and increasing employment opportunities for the youth.

CM Bugti said that the provincial government was giving “serious consideration” to the ferry service from Gwadar to Oman, which will “facilitate pilgrims and ease travelling for the local population”.

Assuring full cooperation from the Balochistan government, the chief minister said that this initiative will prove to be a milestone in strengthening regional connectivity.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to youth empowerment through the Pak‑China Technical and Vocational Center, under which 30,000 young people will receive international-standard training and overseas employment opportunities.

He pledged full provincial backing for all proposed development projects at Gwadar Port, saying that the success of Gwadar is intrinsically linked to Balochistan’s broader economic progress.