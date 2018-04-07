SC orders exhumation of minor girl raped, murdered in Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court ordered on Saturday the exhumation of the minor girl murdered after rape in Jaranwala.



During the suo motu hearing, the court also directed the medical superintendent of Allied Hospital to conduct post-mortem on the body again.

The apex court also ordered prosecutor general to submit a report pertaining to case investigation by next hearing along with the forensic report of deceased’s samples.

During the court proceedings, the CJP also expressed concern over the slow pace of the investigation. Upon this, the Inspector General of Police Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan assured the court that investigation is being conducted from different angles.



On April 1, the girl was reported to have been kidnapped and later in the day her bruised body was recovered from the fields. Her body was handed over to the bereaved after post-mortem and laid to rest later in the day.

Soon after the news of the incident made rounds, the residents of Jaranwala closed shops and markets to protest the rape and murder of the minor for two continuous days.



The postmortem report of a minor girl, murdered in the Jaranwala area, confirmed that she was raped.

The report also stated that the minor’s body had 21 torture marks on it.