Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Apr 07 2018
By
GEO NEWS

SC orders exhumation of minor girl raped, murdered in Faisalabad

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Apr 07, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court ordered on Saturday the exhumation of the minor girl murdered after rape in Jaranwala.

During the suo motu hearing, the court also directed the medical superintendent of Allied Hospital to conduct post-mortem on the body again.

The apex court also ordered prosecutor general to submit a report pertaining to case investigation by next hearing along with the forensic report of deceased’s samples. 

During the court proceedings, the CJP also expressed concern over the slow pace of the investigation. Upon this, the Inspector General of Police Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan assured the court that investigation is being conducted from different angles. 

Postmortem confirms rape of minor girl killed in Faisalabad

The report also stated that the minor’s body had 21 torture marks on it

On April 1, the girl was reported to have been kidnapped and later in the day her bruised body was recovered from the fields. Her body was handed over to the bereaved after post-mortem and laid to rest later in the day.

Soon after the news of the incident made rounds, the residents of Jaranwala closed shops and markets to protest the rape and murder of the minor for two continuous days. 

The postmortem report of a minor girl, murdered in the Jaranwala area, confirmed that she was raped.

The report also stated that the minor’s body had 21 torture marks on it.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pipeline on University Road breaks down, causing sweet water spilliage

Pipeline on University Road breaks down, causing sweet water spilliage

 Updated 20 minutes ago
PIA ‘blacklists supplier’ over incorrect manufacturing date on sugar sachet

PIA ‘blacklists supplier’ over incorrect manufacturing date on sugar sachet

 Updated 10 hours ago
Will create new province in southern Punjab if PPP comes to power, says Bilawal

Will create new province in southern Punjab if PPP comes to power, says Bilawal

Updated 10 hours ago
Police ask government to expel five Chinese engineers from Pakistan

Police ask government to expel five Chinese engineers from Pakistan

Updated 11 hours ago
Owe our success against terrorism to brave young leadership: COAS

Owe our success against terrorism to brave young leadership: COAS

 Updated 12 hours ago
‘Another indicator of peace’ - DG ISPR hails PCB’s talent hunt programme in FATA

‘Another indicator of peace’ - DG ISPR hails PCB’s talent hunt programme in FATA

 Updated 13 hours ago
Advertisement
Political parties should refrain from provocative speeches: Ahsan Iqbal

Political parties should refrain from provocative speeches: Ahsan Iqbal

 Updated 14 hours ago
Woman martyred by unprovoked Indian firing along the LoC: FO

Woman martyred by unprovoked Indian firing along the LoC: FO

Updated 14 hours ago
One killed as foreign diplomat rams official vehicle into motorcycle in Islamabad

One killed as foreign diplomat rams official vehicle into motorcycle in Islamabad

 Updated 44 minutes ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM