Saturday Apr 07 2018
Uzbekistan beat Pakistan 4-1 in Davis Cup tie

Saturday Apr 07, 2018

Aqeel Khan. Photo: Shoaib Hassan Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Uzbekistan beat Pakistan 4 -1 in round two of Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group I, in the federal capital on Saturday. 

Pakistan’s No 1 seed Aqeel Khan won the match against Sanjar Fayziev 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 giving Pakistan’s it lone win in the group match.

Earlier, Asiam-ul-Haq Qureshi had retired hurt with a thumb injury in his singles match against Denis Istomin, forfeiting the match in the favour of Uzbek. Later Aqeel took on Fayziev to level the tie 1-1.

Aisam-ul-Haq retires hurt in Davis Cup match against Uzbekistan

Pakistan is taking on Uzbekistan in the Asia-Oceania Group I

Three matches were played on Saturday including highly anticipated doubles and two singles matches.

In the doubles match, the pair of Aisam and Aqeel lost to Istomin and Karimov 6-2, 6-4, giving Uzbekistan a lead of 2-1.

In his fourth rubber, Aqeel took on Istomin, losing the match by 6-1, 6-3. The last match of the Davis Cup tie was played between Muzzamil Murtaza and Sultanov, Khumoyun, with Murtaza losing the match 6-3, 6-1.

With India winning their Asia-Oceania Group tie against China, both Uzbekistan and India advance to the World Playoff stage of the Davis Cup

