Mercury drops in upper parts of country after rain, hail

Rain and hailstorm returned to parts of Azad Kashmir, turning the weather cold Sunday morning, while showers are also expected in other parts of the country.



The areas that received the downpour included Muzaffarabad, Neelam, Hattian Bala, Bagh and Lipa.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, rain is expected between Sunday and Tuesday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Islamabad, Punjab, northern areas of Balochistan, Sukkur and Larkana.

Lightning in Islamabad. Photo: Geo News

In many districts of KP, sky remained party cloudy and some areas received light showers Sunday morning. The areas where rain has been forecast till Tuesday include Malakand and Hazara, while weather in other parts of the province is likely to remain hot and dry.

On the other hand, sky was clear and weather dry in different cities of Balochistan.

Rain in Swabi. Photo: Geo News

Temperature was recorded at 15°Cin Quetta and its adjoining areas.

However, forecasts showed rain in parts of Zhob and Kalat divisions, while downpour accompanied by thunder and strong winds is expected between Sunday and Tuesday in northwest of Balochistan.