Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Sunday Apr 08 2018
By
Abdul Majid Bhatti

Pakistan, India at odds over ACC Emerging Cup hosting rights

By
Abdul Majid Bhatti

Sunday Apr 08, 2018

The Asian Cricket Council consists of five full members Pakistan, India, SriLanka, Bangladesh and Afganistan. Photo: Asian Cricket Council

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairperson Najam Sethi will be flying to take part in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting to discuss the hosting rights of Asian Emerging Nations Cup.

The all-important meeting comes in the light of India's refusal to send their team to Pakistan to play in the tournament. The PCB is taking the stance of not sending their team to participate in the upcoming Asian Cup, which will be held in India later this year. 

If India continues to refuse to send their team, the tournament will be staged in Malaysia or another Asian country.

In an ACC meeting held in October last year, Pakistan was awarded the rights to host the tournament. However, no Indian or Bangladeshi official was present at the meeting. Both India and Bangladesh have refused to send their teams to Pakistan citing “security concern”.

PCB chief Najam Sethi had made the announcement of Pakistan hosting the Asia Emerging Nations Cup in April when Sri Lanka came to Lahore to play the lone T20I match on October 29.

When contacted by Geo News, Najam Sethi said that hosting of the tournament is on the agenda with Indian officials being present this time around. Pakistan will be represented by Najam Sethi and Chief Operating Officer Subhan Ahmad.

Hosting rights of Asian Cup Cricket Tournament, Asian Emerging Nations Cup and Asia Cup Under 19 will also be discussed with emphasis on each country getting an equal chance to host tournaments. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt - one of Pakistan's brightest medal hopes at CWG18

Weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt - one of Pakistan's brightest medal hopes at CWG18

 Updated 28 minutes ago
Fitness tests for cricketers to be held at NCA, Lahore from Monday

Fitness tests for cricketers to be held at NCA, Lahore from Monday

Updated 3 hours ago
Michael Clarke offers to help Cricket Australia after ball tampering scandal

Michael Clarke offers to help Cricket Australia after ball tampering scandal

 Updated 8 hours ago
Bayern Munich clinch sixth straight German league title

Bayern Munich clinch sixth straight German league title

 Updated 10 hours ago
Pakistan draws against England 2-2 in hockey at CWG18

Pakistan draws against England 2-2 in hockey at CWG18

 Updated 11 hours ago
Manchester United make comeback to deny Manchester City title

Manchester United make comeback to deny Manchester City title

 Updated 13 hours ago
Advertisement
‘Another indicator of peace’ - DG ISPR hails PCB’s talent hunt programme in FATA

‘Another indicator of peace’ - DG ISPR hails PCB’s talent hunt programme in FATA

 Updated yesterday
'Day to remember' as record-setting Rafa returns in style

'Day to remember' as record-setting Rafa returns in style

 Updated yesterday
India slammed for ‘lack of discipline’ after bad-tempered hockey draw against Pakistan

India slammed for ‘lack of discipline’ after bad-tempered hockey draw against Pakistan

 Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM