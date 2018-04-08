Pakistan, India at odds over ACC Emerging Cup hosting rights

The Asian Cricket Council consists of five full members Pakistan, India, SriLanka, Bangladesh and Afganistan. Photo: Asian Cricket Council

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairperson Najam Sethi will be flying to take part in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting to discuss the hosting rights of Asian Emerging Nations Cup.

The all-important meeting comes in the light of India's refusal to send their team to Pakistan to play in the tournament. The PCB is taking the stance of not sending their team to participate in the upcoming Asian Cup, which will be held in India later this year.

If India continues to refuse to send their team, the tournament will be staged in Malaysia or another Asian country.

In an ACC meeting held in October last year, Pakistan was awarded the rights to host the tournament. However, no Indian or Bangladeshi official was present at the meeting. Both India and Bangladesh have refused to send their teams to Pakistan citing “security concern”.

PCB chief Najam Sethi had made the announcement of Pakistan hosting the Asia Emerging Nations Cup in April when Sri Lanka came to Lahore to play the lone T20I match on October 29.

When contacted by Geo News, Najam Sethi said that hosting of the tournament is on the agenda with Indian officials being present this time around. Pakistan will be represented by Najam Sethi and Chief Operating Officer Subhan Ahmad.

Hosting rights of Asian Cup Cricket Tournament, Asian Emerging Nations Cup and Asia Cup Under 19 will also be discussed with emphasis on each country getting an equal chance to host tournaments.