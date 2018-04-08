Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Apr 08 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Imran slammed Zardari but voted for his candidate in Senate elections: Shehbaz

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Apr 08, 2018

KAMALIA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday criticised Imran Khan for voting in favour Asif Ali Zardari's candidate for deputy chairman in the Senate elections, despite having lambasted the former president on numerous occasions.

"Bilawal says that Imran uncle would again vote for the Peoples Party," he told participants at a gathering in Kamalia tehsil of Toba Tek Singh district in Punjab. "Who is Imran trying to fool?"

The Punjab chief minister said that their opponents always did politics of sit-in and shutdowns. He vowed to end this politics of allegations in the forthcoming elections.

Shehbaz further attacked the PTI's "negative" style of politics, saying that the Imran Khan-led party's "politics of anarchy" is a conspiracy against the people of Pakistan.

"Imran Khan's dharna politics is not just a conspiracy against PML-N, it is a conspiracy against the people [of this country]," the minister told a gathering in Kamalia tehsil of Toba Tek Singh.

Resolving to put an end to such politics, Shehbaz said Imran Khan's politics revolves around lies, attack on institutions and slander. 

"We will have to end personal conflicts, false accusations and blame games, if we are to achieve Quaid's vision of Pakistan," the acting PML-N president continued.  

Highlighting the progress achieved during the past five years under PML-N's tenure, Shehbaz vowed that load-shedding will be eliminated by the end of the ongoing year.

"Progress achieved during PML-N's tenure was never witnessed before in Pakistan's history," he said, pointing out that before 2013, the public suffered load-shedding extending to 22 hours each day.

"Load-shedding will be eliminated by the end of this year, and it will never return again," he promised.

Since 2013, when PML-N came to power, it has invested in thousands of megawatts of power, he said.

The minister vowed that if given another chance at government, the party will bring the Metro Bus service to Faisalabad.

Pakistan to achieve 6pc growth rate, says PM Abbasi

 Updated an hour ago
 Updated 2 hours ago
Updated an hour ago
 Updated an hour ago
 Updated 5 hours ago
 Updated 5 hours ago
Updated 4 hours ago
 Updated 6 hours ago
 Updated 6 hours ago
