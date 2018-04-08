Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Apr 08 2018
GEO NEWS

CTD arrests four facilitators of banned organisations in Karachi

Sunday Apr 08, 2018

KARACHI: The counter-terrorism department arrested on Sunday four alleged facilitators of banned organisations from Karachi’s SITE and Jubilee areas.

The CTD has claimed that the suspects were involved in gathering Chanda (funds) for the proscribed organizations.

CTD Incharge Chaudhry Safdar said that receipts and money have been recovered from the suspects.

SSP Junaid Sheikh said that the suspects were involved in bank robberies, kidnappings for ransom and extortion.

Last year, the suspects kidnapped a trader and received Rs250 million as ransom, he said.

The SSP CTD further said that the suspects robbed Rs110 million and had also prepared lists for extortion from traders. 

