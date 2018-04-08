Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Sunday Apr 08 2018
By
AFP

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel wins Bahrain Grand Prix

By
AFP

Sunday Apr 08, 2018

Sebastian Vettel crossed the line with Valtteri Bottas on his tail and the Finn´s Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton in third

SAKHIR, BAHRAIN: Sebastian Vettel marked his 200th Formula One race with a thrilling and brilliantly-judged victory for Ferrari in Sunday´s dramatic Bahrain Grand Prix.

The four-time ex champion crossed the line with Valtteri Bottas on his tail and the Finn´s Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton in third in a nail-biting finish to an intriguing contest.

It was Vettel´s second win in as many races this season and extended his lead ahead of Hamilton in the drivers´ championship after the Englishman delivered a dazzling drive from ninth on the grid to finish only six seconds adrift.

Another superb drive by Frenchman Pierre Gasly took him to a stunning fourth place for the Honda-powered Toro Rosso team ahead of Dane Kevin Magnussen of Haas.

Vettel´s Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen failed to finish after colliding with a mechanic at a pit stop while both Red Bulls driven by Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo also retired.

Nico Hulkenberg was sixth for Renault ahead of Fernando Alonso and his McLaren team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne.

Marcus Ericsson grabbed two points for Sauber by finishing ninth ahead of Esteban Ocon, who was 10th for Force India.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah ruled out of Ireland, England tours

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah ruled out of Ireland, England tours

 Updated 4 hours ago
PSL champions Islamabad United meet President Mamnoon Hussain

PSL champions Islamabad United meet President Mamnoon Hussain

Updated 4 hours ago
Heart monitoring under scrutiny following cyclist Goolaerts´ death

Heart monitoring under scrutiny following cyclist Goolaerts´ death

 Updated 2 hours ago
Patrick Reed edges Fowler, Spieth to capture Masters thriller

Patrick Reed edges Fowler, Spieth to capture Masters thriller

 Updated 7 hours ago
Pakistani weightlifter Nooh Butt wins bronze at Commonwealth Games

Pakistani weightlifter Nooh Butt wins bronze at Commonwealth Games

Updated 8 hours ago
Weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt - one of Pakistan's brightest medal hopes at CWG18

Weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt - one of Pakistan's brightest medal hopes at CWG18

 Updated yesterday
Advertisement
Fitness tests for cricketers to be held at National Cricket Academy

Fitness tests for cricketers to be held at National Cricket Academy

Updated yesterday
Michael Clarke offers to help Cricket Australia after ball tampering scandal

Michael Clarke offers to help Cricket Australia after ball tampering scandal

 Updated yesterday
Bayern Munich clinch sixth straight German league title

Bayern Munich clinch sixth straight German league title

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM