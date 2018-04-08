Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel wins Bahrain Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel crossed the line with Valtteri Bottas on his tail and the Finn´s Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton in third

SAKHIR, BAHRAIN: Sebastian Vettel marked his 200th Formula One race with a thrilling and brilliantly-judged victory for Ferrari in Sunday´s dramatic Bahrain Grand Prix.

The four-time ex champion crossed the line with Valtteri Bottas on his tail and the Finn´s Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton in third in a nail-biting finish to an intriguing contest.

It was Vettel´s second win in as many races this season and extended his lead ahead of Hamilton in the drivers´ championship after the Englishman delivered a dazzling drive from ninth on the grid to finish only six seconds adrift.

Another superb drive by Frenchman Pierre Gasly took him to a stunning fourth place for the Honda-powered Toro Rosso team ahead of Dane Kevin Magnussen of Haas.

Vettel´s Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen failed to finish after colliding with a mechanic at a pit stop while both Red Bulls driven by Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo also retired.

Nico Hulkenberg was sixth for Renault ahead of Fernando Alonso and his McLaren team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne.

Marcus Ericsson grabbed two points for Sauber by finishing ninth ahead of Esteban Ocon, who was 10th for Force India.