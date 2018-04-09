Nawaz says country heading towards unfair elections

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Monday that the country is heading towards unfair elections.



"Everyone should be given an equal chance to contest elections. This is pre-poll rigging. No one will accept the results of these elections," he said. "If this continues to happen then what kind of free and fair elections will be held? You should just forget about having free and fair elections," Nawaz said to journalists while speaking outside the accountability court.

He further added that it is then said that elections should be delayed. "Why should the elections be delayed?"

The former prime minister mentioned remarks made by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on not allowing a delay in elections.

"A few days earlier chief justice said free and fair elections would be conducted. He said was there no room in the constitution which is absolutely correct."



Nawaz said the chief justice also said that he doesn't believe in any judicial martial law. “However, we aren’t seeing the implementation of these remarks.



“I have grave doubts over all of this,” Nawaz added.

The former premier also shared that it is being said that the performance of Punjab government is very weak. To which he remarked that people know Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “If I ask which province has performed the best, any ordinary person will tell you its Punjab."

Nawaz also stated that Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar was voicing the same remarks which were being made by his political opponents Imran Khan and Asif Zardari.



"The remarks made by Imran and Zardari.... unfortunately I have to say that similar language is being spoken by the chief justice."

Nawaz, flanked by his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar, appeared before the accountability court in a reference pertaining to their Avenfield properties in London.



Live broadcast of proceedings

The issue of live broadcast of court proceedings was also touched upon as Nawaz Sharif spoke to journalists after arriving to the accountability court earlier in the day.

The former premier remarked that he will speak to his lawyer if a petition pertaining to trial's live transmission can be submitted to the court.

On April 4, Maryam had demanded live broadcast of the corruption proceedings under way against them at the accountability court in Islamabad.

“The proceedings of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court’s hearings against Nawaz Sharif and me should be broadcast live so the nation can know what the truth is,” Maryam had tweeted.

Nawaz further shared that he has spoken to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi regarding caretaker government.

He also remarked that Pakistan's power production has increased and the country is on a path of economic progress. "There is uncertainty in the country due to Panama case. As a result of this uncertainty, the value of rupees has gone down," he added.