NAB widens probe against PTI’s Aleem Khan in offshore company case

PTI's Aleem Khan. Photo: File

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has widened its probe against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan in connection with his alleged offshore company disclosed in the Panama Papers leak last year.

The accountability body has initiated investigation into the assets owned by Aleem Khan’s wife and parents as well as his close relatives and friends.

The bureau has also summoned asset details of the PTI leader and his relatives dating as far back as 1985, and has given the parties until April 12 to submit the details.

Earlier this year, a NAB probe committee had asked Aleem Khan to present details of Hexam Investment Overseas Limited, which according to records is owned solely by him. The PTI leader, however, had claimed that his company was not named in the Panama Papers and that he would present all documents required by the NAB.

He had added that he would quit politics if proven guilty of acquiring "even an inch of land" illegally.

The PTI leader is also facing a probe regarding the Park View Housing Society in Lahore, which he owns.