Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Apr 09 2018
By
GEO NEWS

NAB widens probe against PTI’s Aleem Khan in offshore company case

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Apr 09, 2018

PTI's Aleem Khan. Photo: File

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has widened its probe against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan in connection with his alleged offshore company disclosed in the Panama Papers leak last year.

The accountability body has initiated investigation into the assets owned by Aleem Khan’s wife and parents as well as his close relatives and friends.

The bureau has also summoned asset details of the PTI leader and his relatives dating as far back as 1985, and has given the parties until April 12 to submit the details.

Earlier this year, a NAB probe committee had asked Aleem Khan to present details of Hexam Investment Overseas Limited, which according to records is owned solely by him. The PTI leader, however, had claimed that his company was not named in the Panama Papers and that he would present all documents required by the NAB.

He had added that he would quit politics if proven guilty of acquiring "even an inch of land" illegally.

The PTI leader is also facing a probe regarding the Park View Housing Society in Lahore, which he owns.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz asked me to frame Zardari in fake narcotics case: Ch Shujaat

Nawaz asked me to frame Zardari in fake narcotics case: Ch Shujaat

 Updated 38 minutes ago
Musharraf caused ‘great damage’ to Kashmir issue, says Imran

Musharraf caused ‘great damage’ to Kashmir issue, says Imran

 Updated 2 hours ago
Defectors were never part of PML-N, says Nawaz

Defectors were never part of PML-N, says Nawaz

Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan, China are iron brothers, says PM Abbasi at Boao Forum

Pakistan, China are iron brothers, says PM Abbasi at Boao Forum

Updated 4 hours ago
CJP grills Balochistan health, education secretaries over poor performance

CJP grills Balochistan health, education secretaries over poor performance

 Updated 22 minutes ago
Hearing of Avenfield reference against former PM Nawaz, family under way

Hearing of Avenfield reference against former PM Nawaz, family under way

Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
Minor killed during robbery attempt in Karachi

Minor killed during robbery attempt in Karachi

Updated 6 hours ago
Man wounded during robbery in Faisalabad

Man wounded during robbery in Faisalabad

 Updated 6 hours ago
Rescue operation for missing civilians continues in Hunza

Rescue operation for missing civilians continues in Hunza

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM