PSL champions Islamabad United meet President Mamnoon Hussain

Islamabad United captain Misbah and owner Ali Naqvi pose with President Mamnoon Hussain in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) third edition may have ended, but Islamabad United’s victory celebrations certainly haven’t!

The two-time PSL champions called on President Mamnoon Hussain at the President’s House on Monday, a day after the team held a victory parade in the capital where fans gathered in hundreds to welcome the players and catch a glimpse of the glittering trophy.

At the President’s House, Islamabad United captain Misbah-ul-Haq, owner Ali Naqvi and the players met with the President, who congratulated the team on its victory and lauded the PSL’s role in bringing cricket back to Pakistan.

President Mamnoon said the successful hosting of the PSL sent out a message to the world that Pakistanis are a peaceful nation that loves sports. It showed the world that terrorism has been defeated and peace has triumphed, he said.

The premier said the revival of cricket will also promote the country’s sports goods industry, which will in turn play a role in improvement of economy by employing more people.

He pointed out that games inculcate a spirit of tolerance and sportsperson spirit that are vital for any nation to succeed, adding that the nation has high hopes from young cricketers.