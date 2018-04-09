Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 09 2018
AFP

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah ruled out of Ireland, England tours

AFP

Monday Apr 09, 2018

Yasir Shah has been ruled out for 10 weeks due to a hip bone injury. File photo:Getty Images

KARACHI: Pakistan suffered a stinging setback Monday ahead of their Test tours of Ireland and England after key leg-spinner Yasir Shah was ruled out with a hip bone injury.

The 31-year-old has been key to Pakistan´s Test wins since 2014, having taken 165 wickets in 28 Test matches.

Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq confirmed the spinner will not be available for the tours.

"Yasir is ruled out of the Ireland and England Test tours and it´s a big blow," Inzamam told local media. "It´s a big loss for the team."

Medical reports said Yasir suffered a hip bone stress fracture and needs four weeks rest in addition to another six for rehabilitation.

Inzamam said Pakistan called on teenage leg-spinner Shadab Khan, off-spinner Bilal Asif and left-arm slow bowler Kashif Bhatti to fill in the gap.

Shadab has taken just one wicket in a single Test appearance in Barbados last year, while the others have yet to play a Test.

Yasir has taken 89 wickets in 16 of the 17 Tests Pakistan have played under head coach Mickey Arthur since May 2016.

He took a match-winning 10 wickets in Pakistan´s victory at Lord´s in 2016 on their way to a 2-2 series draw in England.

The leg-spinner also raced to 100 wickets in 17 Tests, while also taking 150 wickets in 27 Tests -- the second fastest player in Pakistan to achieve both milestones.

Pakistan will be Ireland´s inaugural Test opponent in Dublin from May 11-15 before playing two Tests against England.

The first Test is at Lord´s from May 24-28 while the second is at Leeds from June 1-5.

