Five injured in suicide attack on FC checkpost in Quetta

QUETTA: At least five people were wounded in a suicide attack on a Frontier Corps (FC) checkpost in Quetta on Monday evening, officials and sources said.



The suicide attacker targetted the security checkpost in Buleli area of the provincial capital, according to DG Civil Defence Aslam Tareen and FC sources.

The suicide attacker was aged between 20 and 22, Tareen said, adding that 8-10kg explosive material was used to carry out the blast.



The wounded persons included four paramilitary personnel and a civilian.

A large contingent of police and FC rushed to the site immediately after the blast and sealed the entire vicinity.



Images from the scene of the blast showed an FC vehicle on flames, which had been parked closed to the checkpost.

Meanwhile, rescue members also took to the spot and shifted wounded persons to a hospital.

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo denounced the attack on Buleli checkpost and directed concerned authorities to ensure provision of best medical treatment to the wounded persons.

"The sacrifices of security institutions for the sake of restoration of peace will not go to vain," Bizenjo said.