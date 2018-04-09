Shehbaz asks PML-N members to refrain from issuing statements against defectors

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has directed his party members to refrain from issuing statements against the ones deserting the PML-N.



Shehbaz, in a statement issued Monday, directed ministers and officer-bearers of the PML-N to not issue any statement regarding the ones switching their loyalties.

He stated that a party meeting would soon be called over the defections in the PML-N.

After consultation, efforts would be made to hold meetings with disgruntled members and address their reservations, the party president said.

The statement by the PML-N president came hours after eight more PML-N lawmakers announced quitting the ruling party.

Those deserting the PML-N included 6 MNAs and 2 MPAs, who announced to launch of a mass movement for making southern Punjab a separate province.

"The purpose of the press conference is to announce the movement Junoobi Punjab Suba Mahaaz to create a new province," MNA Khusro Bakhtiar said, while addressing a press conference in Lahore along with other disgruntled leaders.

"Making south Punjab a separate province is our one-point agenda," he said.



The lawmakers said their alliance will be led by former interim prime minister Balakh Sher Mazari and Sardar Dareshak will be the co-chairman of the alliance.



On the occasion, two PML-N MPAs, Ali Asghar Manda and Tariq Mehmood Bajwa, announced they’ll be contesting the 2018 general elections for the National Assembly as independent candidates.

Of late, the PML-N has suffered a number of defections, mostly to the rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Last week, Ramesh Kumar, PML-N member of the National Assembly on a minority seat, jumped ship to join Imran Khan-led PTI.

Kumar was elected as a member of the National Assembly on a reserved seat for minorities on the PML-N ticket in the General Elections 2013.

In March, MNA Nisar Jutt deserted the ruling party to join the PTI, along with his aides. Prior to that, the PML-N lost two lawmakers from Gujranwala to Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Last year also saw a series of political switchings, with a number of political workers and lawmakers joining the PTI.

To name a few, Pakistan People’s Party Nazar Gondal, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Babar Awan joined the PTI last year.

In May 2017, former president Asif Ali Zardari’s close aide also switched to the PTI, whereas, former chief minister Sindh Liaquat Jatoi left the PML-N to join Imran’s party.