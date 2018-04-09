Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Apr 09 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Shehbaz asks PML-N members to refrain from issuing statements against defectors

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Apr 09, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has directed his party members to refrain from issuing statements against the ones deserting the PML-N.

Shehbaz, in a statement issued Monday, directed ministers and officer-bearers of the PML-N to not issue any statement regarding the ones switching their loyalties.

He stated that a party meeting would soon be called over the defections in the PML-N.

After consultation, efforts would be made to hold meetings with disgruntled members and address their reservations, the party president said.

The statement by the PML-N president came hours after eight more PML-N lawmakers announced quitting the ruling party.

Those deserting the PML-N included 6 MNAs and 2 MPAs, who announced to launch of a mass movement for making southern Punjab a separate province.

"The purpose of the press conference is to announce the movement Junoobi Punjab Suba Mahaaz to create a new province," MNA Khusro Bakhtiar said, while addressing a press conference in Lahore along with other disgruntled leaders.

"Making south Punjab a separate province is our one-point agenda," he said.

Eight PML-N lawmakers quit party, vow to make south Punjab separate province

Six MNAs and two MPAs quit PML-N ahead of 2018 general elections

The lawmakers said their alliance will be led by former interim prime minister Balakh Sher Mazari and Sardar Dareshak will be the co-chairman of the alliance.

On the occasion, two PML-N MPAs, Ali Asghar Manda and Tariq Mehmood Bajwa, announced they’ll be contesting the 2018 general elections for the National Assembly as independent candidates.

Of late, the PML-N has suffered a number of defections, mostly to the rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Last week, Ramesh Kumar, PML-N member of the National Assembly on a minority seat, jumped ship to join Imran Khan-led PTI.

Kumar was elected as a member of the National Assembly on a reserved seat for minorities on the PML-N ticket in the General Elections 2013.

In March, MNA Nisar Jutt deserted the ruling party to join the PTI, along with his aides. Prior to that, the PML-N lost two lawmakers from Gujranwala to Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Last year also saw a series of political switchings, with a number of political workers and lawmakers joining the PTI.

To name a few, Pakistan People’s Party Nazar Gondal, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Babar Awan joined the PTI last year.

In May 2017, former president Asif Ali Zardari’s close aide also switched to the PTI, whereas, former chief minister Sindh Liaquat Jatoi left the PML-N to join Imran’s party.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz asked me to frame Zardari in fake narcotics case: Ch Shujaat

Nawaz asked me to frame Zardari in fake narcotics case: Ch Shujaat

 Updated 36 minutes ago
Musharraf caused ‘great damage’ to Kashmir issue, says Imran

Musharraf caused ‘great damage’ to Kashmir issue, says Imran

 Updated 2 hours ago
Defectors were never part of PML-N, says Nawaz

Defectors were never part of PML-N, says Nawaz

Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan, China are iron brothers, says PM Abbasi at Boao Forum

Pakistan, China are iron brothers, says PM Abbasi at Boao Forum

Updated 4 hours ago
CJP grills Balochistan health, education secretaries over poor performance

CJP grills Balochistan health, education secretaries over poor performance

 Updated 20 minutes ago
Hearing of Avenfield reference against former PM Nawaz, family under way

Hearing of Avenfield reference against former PM Nawaz, family under way

Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
Minor killed during robbery attempt in Karachi

Minor killed during robbery attempt in Karachi

Updated 6 hours ago
Man wounded during robbery in Faisalabad

Man wounded during robbery in Faisalabad

 Updated 6 hours ago
Rescue operation for missing civilians continues in Hunza

Rescue operation for missing civilians continues in Hunza

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM