Rescue operation for missing civilians continues in Hunza

An operation to rescue three missing people, lost in landsliding in the Ulter meadows area of Hunza, continued on the second day on Tuesday.



Two of the five civilians lost in the landslide were rescued yesterday while the search continued for the remaining three.

Teams of the Pakistan Army have been called in for help with the search and rescue operation, according to Gilgit commissioner Usman.

The commissioner added that a helicopter is being used to send necessities to the inaccessible areas to help the local population.

Moreover, officials of the army and local government are also busy clearing the roads in the area that were blocked after boulders came crashing down.

Meanwhile, rain continues to pour in the northern areas of Pakistan as the weather remains pleasant for a third straight day in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The northern and central parts of KP continue to receive rain along with bits of hail as the weather takes a turn.

AJK capital Muzaffarabad and KP's Lower Dir district are among the areas experiencing rain along with hail, resulting in the weather turning cold.

The Met Department expects the weather to remain the same for the next 24 hours.

Rain is also expected in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Sarghoda. Islamabad, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan and Kohat.

Rain and wind also expected in several areas of FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK along with Bannu, DI Khan, DG Khan, Multan and Sahiwal divisions.