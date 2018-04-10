Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Apr 10 2018
By
Web Desk

Rescue operation for missing civilians continues in Hunza

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 10, 2018

Photos: Geo News screengrabs
Photos: Geo News screengrabs

An operation to rescue three missing people, lost in landsliding in the Ulter meadows area of Hunza, continued on the second day on Tuesday. 

Two of the five civilians lost in the landslide were rescued yesterday while the search continued for the remaining three. 

Teams of the Pakistan Army have been called in for help with the search and rescue operation, according to Gilgit commissioner Usman.

The commissioner added that a helicopter is being used to send necessities to the inaccessible areas to help the local population.

Moreover, officials of the army and local government are also busy clearing the roads in the area that were blocked after boulders came crashing down. 

Meanwhile, rain continues to pour in the northern areas of Pakistan as the weather remains pleasant for a third straight day in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The northern and central parts of KP continue to receive rain along with bits of hail as the weather takes a turn.

AJK capital Muzaffarabad and KP's Lower Dir district are among the areas experiencing rain along with hail, resulting in the weather turning cold.

The Met Department expects the weather to remain the same for the next 24 hours.

Rain is also expected in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Sarghoda. Islamabad, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan and Kohat.

Rain and wind also expected in several areas of FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK along with Bannu, DI Khan, DG Khan, Multan and Sahiwal divisions. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Khawaja Asif's Iqama issue failure of Pakistan's democracy: Imran

Khawaja Asif's Iqama issue failure of Pakistan's democracy: Imran

Updated 30 minutes ago
PTI lawmaker Siraj Muhammad Khan joins PML-N

PTI lawmaker Siraj Muhammad Khan joins PML-N

 Updated 46 minutes ago
ECP bans recruitment for government jobs

ECP bans recruitment for government jobs

Updated 56 minutes ago
Did Shireen Mazari refer to NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq as ‘yaar’?

Did Shireen Mazari refer to NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq as ‘yaar’?

 Updated 2 hours ago
CJP orders police to arrest 70-year-old who reportedly married minor girl in Balochistan

CJP orders police to arrest 70-year-old who reportedly married minor girl in Balochistan

 Updated 4 hours ago
US embassy official involved in fatal accident has not left country: Asif

US embassy official involved in fatal accident has not left country: Asif

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
We follow law, Constitution not our free will, says CJP

We follow law, Constitution not our free will, says CJP

Updated 5 hours ago
18 KP police sniffer dogs die within four years

18 KP police sniffer dogs die within four years

Updated 5 hours ago
Mustafa Kamal welcomes another MQM-P leader in PSP

Mustafa Kamal welcomes another MQM-P leader in PSP

Updated 49 minutes ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM