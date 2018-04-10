Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Apr 10 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Musharraf caused ‘great damage’ to Kashmir issue, says Imran

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Apr 10, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan remarked that former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf caused “great damage” to the Kashmir issue by declaring the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir as out-dated.

In an interview with Kashmir Narrator at his Bani Gala resident, Imran said: “The UN resolutions continue to be of central relevance in that they reaffirm the legitimacy of the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. The UN resolutions, therefore, continue to have a central legitimacy and are critical to resolving the conflict.”

The PTI chief also criticised former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and alleged that he undermined the struggle of people in Indian Occupied Kashmir for self-determination. Imran Khan said Nawaz became the first Pakistani PM to visit India officially (for Modi’s swearing-in ceremony) and did not meet the Hurriyat Conference leadership in New Delhi. 

“He (Nawaz) did this because he was busy meeting his Indian business counterparts to talk business, not reaffirm Pakistan’s position on Kashmir. He put his business interests before the country’s interests and the Kashmiris struggle for self-determination,” said Khan.

Moreover, Imran shared that if his party comes to power in the upcoming general elections, they will put forth “ground-breaking” proposals to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions.

“My party is already working on these (proposals). Our Kashmir policy will be substantive and not restricted to declaratory platitudes,” he added. 

