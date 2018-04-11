Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 11 2018
I have never seen a woman as brave as Benazir: Afridi

KARACHI: Pakistan's flamboyant all-rounder and former captain Shahid Afridi said on Wednesday that he has never seen a woman as brave as late former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, while speaking in an event held at Tharparker.

The star cricketer said: “Benazir was a brave democratic leader. She is a role model, especially for the women of this country. I have never seen anyone braver than Benazir,” he said.

Afridi expressed his support to the Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who was also present at the event.

The cricketer said that Karachi has seen too much bloodshed due to the ethnic violence and requested the PPP leader to form a professional team for the city to put the metropolis in a right direction.

“Our plans for the city should not be restricted to only disposing trash from the city,” he said.

Afridi's charity organisation donated Rs 100 million to set up a children hospital in the district.

"The Shahid Afridi foundation will build a 250-bed hospital in the district," he announced.

Earlier, in a tweet Afridi said that he is 'honoured' to come to Thar with a 'hope to bring a change in lives of all'.   


