Can't connect right now! retry
business
Thursday Apr 12 2018
By
ZHZafar Hussain

Quetta to Kandahar rail service to start with China's cooperation: Ahsan Iqbal

By
ZHZafar Hussain

Thursday Apr 12, 2018

inister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal. Photo: File 

BEIJING: Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal said on Thursday that Pakistan and Afghanistan are planning to start a railway service from Quetta to Kandahar with the cooperation of China.

“A plan to start fast train with a speed from 250km to 350km from Peshawar to Karachi via Lahore is in the near future,” he said in an exclusive interview with Geo News, referring to his meeting with Chairman China Railway Construction Corporation, Meng Fengchao.

He also said that the ML-1 from Peshawar to Karachi is being upgraded at a cost of $8 billion and after the completion of this project the speed of trains will increase from existing 80km per hour to 160km per hour.

He also said that they plan to connect Gwadar port with the railway network and start a direct train service from Quetta to Peshawar.

The upgrade of railway is one of the largest portfolios in infrastructure development under the cooperation between China and Pakistan for the CPEC.

The minister also said that in the upcoming meeting with the chairman of National Development and Reforms Commission (NDRC) of China, he will review the progress of the ongoing projects under CPEC and as well approval for the projects of next phase.

'Pakistan wants strong partnership with IMF'

Ahsan Iqbal also said that Pakistan wants to create strong partnerships with multilateral institutions, for regional connectivity projects as they are the key to peace and prosperity.

He made these remarks during a meeting with International Monetary Fund (IMF) director Jihad Azour during a high-level conference on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The minister also highlighted the need to promote business to business cooperation under BRI and overcoming the knowledge gaps about Chinese industry, trade and financial system by all stakeholders.

During the conference, the IMF director discussed China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and its impact on the development of Pakistan and the region.

Iqbal also said that through CPEC, the government of Pakistan has been able to address critical bottlenecks of energy and infrastructure hindering our growth. Last year Pakistan had a GDP growth of 5.3 per cent, while projections for 2018 are 5.8 per cent.

He also added that the government has made heavy investments in the energy sector to jump-start the growth in the economy. CPEC projects have created thousands of jobs and revived construction and power sector industries.

The Pakistani government has also taken to investing in the youth of the country and technology areas.

Azour also acknowledged the efforts of the government for promoting education, infrastructure improvement and the alleviation of poverty. He also highlighted the need to jointly work on the areas for capacity enhancement of local human resource under the BRI initiative.


Comments

More From Business:

Oil hovers near highest since 2014 as OPEC sees tighter market

Oil hovers near highest since 2014 as OPEC sees tighter market

 Updated 7 hours ago
Pakistan's tax amnesty scheme likely to benefit country: Moody’s

Pakistan's tax amnesty scheme likely to benefit country: Moody’s

Updated 14 hours ago
Facebook shares rise despite US senators' grilling of Zuckerberg

Facebook shares rise despite US senators' grilling of Zuckerberg

 Updated 2 days ago
Pakistan a safe place to do business, PM tells Alibaba CEO

Pakistan a safe place to do business, PM tells Alibaba CEO

 Updated 2 days ago
Facebook CEO apologises, says company did not do enough to prevent misuse

Facebook CEO apologises, says company did not do enough to prevent misuse

 Updated 3 days ago
SECP proposes tax exemption for overseas Pakistanis to boost investment: sources

SECP proposes tax exemption for overseas Pakistanis to boost investment: sources

 Updated 4 days ago
FATF concerns: Miftah Ismail says tax amnesty scheme doesn’t violate money laundering laws

FATF concerns: Miftah Ismail says tax amnesty scheme doesn’t violate money laundering laws

 Updated 5 days ago
Surprised at prior beneficiary Imran Khan decrying amnesty scheme: Miftah

Surprised at prior beneficiary Imran Khan decrying amnesty scheme: Miftah

 Updated 6 days ago
SBP issues warning against cryptocurrency transactions

SBP issues warning against cryptocurrency transactions

 Updated 6 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM