Google to launch new design for Gmail on web

Gmail web interface. Photo: Linkedin

In an email sent to G Suite customers, Google revealed that the company has been working on a brand new version for Gmail for the web. In addition to a brand new design, new features will also be added, TechRadar reports.



According to the email, the new design will include “several new features” that will also be made available to regular Gmail accounts. Google promises a “fresh, clean look for Gmail on the web,” with features like Smart Reply, the ability to snooze emails, and offline support.

"We're working on some major updates to Gmail (they’re still in draft phase)," a Google spokesperson said in a statement to TechRadar. "We need a bit more time to compose ourselves, so can't share anything yet — archive this for now, and we'll let you know when it's time to hit send."

Smart Reply which is a feature currently available in the Gmail mobile app lets users pick a short, pre-written response to emails, will be available for the web version of the mail.

While, snoozing emails lets the user temporarily remove an email from their inbox and have it reappear later, like at a set time or when they arrive at a specific destination.

However, the offline option is slated to arrive for web users by June 2018.