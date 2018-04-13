Tareen irked at being compared to Nawaz after SC verdict

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen on Friday expressed his disappointment at being compared with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif after the SC verdict on disqualification under Article 62 (1)(f).



The politician took to twitter to comment on the comparison drawn between him and Nawaz.

"He [Nawaz] is a money launderer, I have a tax paid banking money trail," wrote Tareen. "He did not declare his apartments, mine was declared in the assets of my children."

"[The] decision against me was on a technical ground and my review is still pending," said the PTI leader.

Earlier in the day, Tareen had tweeted he had always believed that disqualification under Article 62 (1)(f) should be for life but this was not applicable in his case.

"I always believed 62 1(f) to be for life but not applicable in my case," said Tareen on Twitter on Friday. "Full money trail provided of tax paid income, property declared in assets of children and not mine on advice of tax consultant. This was the only issue. My review is still pending and IA justice will prevail."

The Supreme Court ruled on Friday that disqualifications under Article 62(1)(f) of the constitution would be for life. The decision will be applicable on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Tareen who were disqualified under the article.

On December 15, 2017, the apex court had disqualified Tareen, stating that the PTI leader failed to declare his Hyde House property and the offshore company established for the property in his nomination papers. The apex court verdict said that Tareen was in fact "the actual, true, real and beneficial owner of the said property".

