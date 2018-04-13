Fate of politicians should be decided by people of Pakistan: Bilawal

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Photo: File

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said the fate of politicians should be decided by the people of Pakistan.

“I am of the belief that it’s the people of Pakistan who should make such decisions about the fate of politicians,” Bilawal tweeted after a historic Supreme Court verdict ruled that lawmakers disqualified under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution will be unable to contest elections for the rest of their life.

Stating that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) “forced the judicialisation of our politics,” Bilawal added, “Naehal (disqualified) Nawaz and Tareen must now face the consequences of their actions.”

SC’s verdict seals the political fate of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, PTI leader Jahangir Tareen and other lawmakers disqualified under the Article 62(1)(f).



The court has ruled that the disqualification will hold until the court declaration disqualifying the lawmaker stands.

Moreover, the judges unanimously ruled that the Constitution states that those not 'honest' and 'truthful' as per law are banned from Parliament for life.

Nawaz supported Article 62 and has now been trapped in it: Shah

PPP leader Khursheed Shah said former premier Nawaz Sharif supported Article 62 against other politicians and has now been trapped in it himself.

"This is the same article given to the country by Zia-ul-Haq when Nawaz Sharif was the prime minister. I want to tell the politicians of this country that democracy and politics can only work if the supremacy of Parliament is accepted.

“If Parliament is respected then decisions are made by the people and Parliament,” the opposition leader said while speaking to media men in Islamabad.

Shah continued, “Guidelines were issued to institutions in the 1973 Constitution, but the enemies of democracy disrespected Parliament and snatched the right from people to make such decisions.”

“I tell politicians even today that if you don’t respect the supremacy of Parliament and democracy then politics will be lost,” he added.

Shah said even in the case of Panama Papers, he opposition tried to have Parliament decide on the fate of politicians. “But despite repeated requests by the opposition, Nawaz did not accept this and knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court.”

“Supreme Court rules in accordance with the Constitution and whatever decision they make should be accepted and there is no need to put up a fight,” the opposition leader further said.

Referring to the hijacking case against the former premier, Shah said, “We repealed all of the dictator’s laws but Nawaz retained Articles 62 and 63.”