Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Friday Apr 13 2018
By
Web Desk

Facebook Stories adds AR drawing and Boomerang

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 13, 2018

Facebook's new feature allows users to add 3D drawings to videos. Photo: Elite Daily  
 

Facebook might be having a bit of a rough time these days, but its latest feature — Facebook Stories — is something to look forward too.

Facebook is giving stories a boost by rolling out AR doodles and Instagram's Boomerang to its camera feature suite, Tech Crunch reports.

In the coming weeks, users will be able to draw on pictures they are taking through its camera, a feature that is being called, "3D drawing”.

The new feature will let users doodle and scribble on the screen before or while they are recording and see what augmented reality graffiti looks like on various surfaces as they move their phone around.

According to John Barnett, Facebook camera product manager, “We wanted to give people an easy way to create with augmented reality and draw in the world around them.”

In addition to the new 3D feature, Facebook has also rolled out an option to create and share boomerangs just like Instagram.  

Comments

More From Sci-Tech:

Philippines says wants to probe Facebook over data breach

Philippines says wants to probe Facebook over data breach

 Updated an hour ago
Google to launch new design for Gmail on web

Google to launch new design for Gmail on web

 Updated yesterday
Facebook's Zuckerberg unscathed by congressional grilling, stock rises

Facebook's Zuckerberg unscathed by congressional grilling, stock rises

 Updated yesterday
What social media platforms, search engines know about you?

What social media platforms, search engines know about you?

 Updated 2 days ago
Facebook CEO says his own data was shared by Cambridge Analytica

Facebook CEO says his own data was shared by Cambridge Analytica

 Updated 2 days ago
Six key Zuckerberg quotes from Senate Facebook grilling

Six key Zuckerberg quotes from Senate Facebook grilling

 Updated 2 days ago
Facebook chief vows to protect integrity of elections in Pakistan, other countries

Facebook chief vows to protect integrity of elections in Pakistan, other countries

Updated 2 days ago
Zuckerberg says Facebook going through 'philosophical shift'

Zuckerberg says Facebook going through 'philosophical shift'

 Updated 3 days ago
MIT’s new headset can read thoughts and transcribe them

MIT’s new headset can read thoughts and transcribe them

 Updated 3 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM