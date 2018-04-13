Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Apr 13 2018
By
GEO NEWS

SC decisions creating a new Pakistan: Imran Khan

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Apr 13, 2018

GUJRANWALA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that the decisions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan are creating new Pakistan. The PTI chairman was referring to the apex court decision in which it disqualified former prime minister and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif for life.

The PTI chairman was addressing party workers in Wazirabad, where he hailed the decision and criticised the Sharif family.

Imran said that the country will not move forward until corruption is eliminated.

While criticising the Sharif family and former finance minister Ishaq Dar, Imran said that all of them went for treatment abroad.

He said that these people despite being in power failed to construct a single good hospital in their decade-long rule.

"Both the elder brother and younger brother looted the country's coffers," said Imran.

Imran said that the incumbent government is hardly left with 45 days, adding that the PTI will present its manifesto on April 29.

Imran also announced a 'historic' rally at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore.

In his address at Sambrial, Imran Khan said that Nawaz has been disqualified for the fourth time, which is a record in itself.

The PTI chief said for the first time the powerful have come under the law, saying that he is grateful to the Supreme Court.

"After the ban on advertisements , the progress in Punjab has stopped," remarked Imran.

Imran said once in power, he will put the provincial police on the right track and hire people on merit.

Earlier, the PTI chairman was addressing media personnel in Gujranwala, where he said that his battle is against every corrupt person.

While referring to the Supreme Court decision, he said that the next turn will be of Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif to be ousted.

Imran claimed that Khawaja Asif used to earn Rs1.6 million every month.

While referring to today's decision of the apex court, Imran said that the Supreme Court had to take up the issue 'after most of the institutions failed to perform their duties'.

Imran said that it is the job of the apex court to dispense justice and it is working within its jurisdiction. 

The Supreme Court ruled on Friday that lawmakers disqualified under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution will be unable to contest elections for the rest of their life.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial read out the verdict, which sealed the political fate of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen and other lawmakers disqualified under the said article. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Imran assures Sanjrani of support for FATA reforms agenda in Senate

Imran assures Sanjrani of support for FATA reforms agenda in Senate

 Updated 4 hours ago
PML-N to include plan of Bahawalpur, South Punjab province in its manifesto: Leghari

PML-N to include plan of Bahawalpur, South Punjab province in its manifesto: Leghari

 Updated 5 hours ago
PPP backs efforts for FATA's merger with KP, Zardari tells tribal youth jirgah

PPP backs efforts for FATA's merger with KP, Zardari tells tribal youth jirgah

 Updated 6 hours ago
Pakistan Army cadet clinches medal at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

Pakistan Army cadet clinches medal at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

 Updated 7 hours ago
Security forces arrest six terrorists from different areas of Balochistan: ISPR

Security forces arrest six terrorists from different areas of Balochistan: ISPR

 Updated 8 hours ago
Nisar meets CM Punjab, discusses party matters: sources

Nisar meets CM Punjab, discusses party matters: sources

 Updated 6 hours ago
Wasn't possible to defeat Nawaz in elections so disqualified for life, says Maryam

Wasn't possible to defeat Nawaz in elections so disqualified for life, says Maryam

 Updated 9 hours ago
NAB summons Nawaz over 'misuse of authority': sources

NAB summons Nawaz over 'misuse of authority': sources

 Updated 12 hours ago
What do politicians, analysts say about Nawaz’s lifetime disqualification?

What do politicians, analysts say about Nawaz’s lifetime disqualification?

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM