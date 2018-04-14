Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Apr 14 2018
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

Police recover two suicide jackets in Islamabad

Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

Saturday Apr 14, 2018

Police recovered suicide jackets from Golra area in Islamabad - Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Police in the federal capital recovered two suicide jackets along with arms and ammunition from the city’s Golra area in the G-14 locality.

The recovered arms and ammunition include 5 grenades, 2 pistols, 106 rounds and 2 ball bearings.

According to police the suicide jackets had been recently made and weighed 6-8kg. The bomb disposal squad successfully defused the suicide jackets.

Police said a search operation had been started in the area following the recovery of the suicide jackets. 



