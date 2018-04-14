Police recover two suicide jackets in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Police in the federal capital recovered two suicide jackets along with arms and ammunition from the city’s Golra area in the G-14 locality.



The recovered arms and ammunition include 5 grenades, 2 pistols, 106 rounds and 2 ball bearings.

According to police the suicide jackets had been recently made and weighed 6-8kg. The bomb disposal squad successfully defused the suicide jackets.

Police said a search operation had been started in the area following the recovery of the suicide jackets.







