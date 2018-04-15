Can't connect right now! retry
PCB announces 16-member squad for England, Ireland series

LAHORE: A sixteen member squad for Pakistan's tour of England and Ireland was announced on Sunday.

Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq announced the squad members at a press conference. 

Nine batsmen have been included in the squad to counter the difficult playing position in England.

Azhar Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Sami Aslam have been included in the squad as opening batsmen. 

Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Babar Azam, Saad Ali, Usman Salahuddin have been added as middle order batsmen. 

Faheem Ashraf finds his place as an all-rounder in the squad while Shadab Khan has been included as a spinner.

Fawad Alam has once again failed to find a place in the squad

The selection comes after players took part in a five-day fitness camp in Gaddafi stadium, overseen by coach Mickey Arthur, along with Inzamam and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi.

The squad is expected to depart at the end of this month. 

Pakistan will begin their tour with a four-day warm-up match against county side Kent before taking on Ireland in a one-off test match on May 11: the first-ever played by the Irish.

Pakistan will then return to England for a two-test series on May 24 and June 1, followed by two twenty20 internationals with Scotland on June 12 and 13 respectively. 

The Pakistan squad for tour of England and Ireland:

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Azhar Ali, Sami Aslam, Haris Sohail, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Asad Shafiq, Usman Salahuddin, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Abbas, Saad Ali, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf and Rahat Ali. 

