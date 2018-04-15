Shots fired at Supreme Court Justice Ijazul Ahsan's Lahore residence

LAHORE: Two separate firing incidents were reported at the residence of Supreme Court Justice Ijazul Ahsan on Sunday.



A statement by the apex court revealed that the judge's Model Town residence was struck by bullets first late last night and then again early morning today.

The judge's house is located very close to the residence of the Punjab chief minister and his son MNA Hamza Shehbaz, where there is visible police presence throughout the day.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar arrived at the residence of his fellow judge after the incident and is overseeing the situation, the statement by the apex court added.

The bullet recovered from the house - Geo News

Chief Justice Nisar, after reaching the residence, summoned the Punjab police chief and ordered an investigation.

Similarly, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the incident and directed the Punjab inspector general to bring the culprits to book.

Rangers personnel also reached the site after the incident as did Special Branch officials while a police investigation is under way.

According to police officials, the judge's private security guard, Din Mohammad, discovered a 9mm bullet casing inside the residence at 6am today after which the police were called in.

Police officials said the shell has been sent for forensic analysis, adding that they are also reviewing footage of CCTV cameras in the area.

Another bullet was recovered from the garage of the house.

A bullet hole at the residence. Photo: Geo News

Neighbours of the judge informed Geo News that they do not recall hearing gunshots in the night.

Police believe the shots were fired from roofs of surrounding houses and not the street in front of the house.

Later in the day, a Supreme Court spokesperson said that the chief minister's personal staff officer was not allowed to meet Justice Ahsan when he arrived at his residence.

'Sicilian mafia tactics'

Following the incident, reports of condemnations poured in with the legal community announcing to wear black armbands in protest tomorrow.

Moreover, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Twitter that these "Sicilian-mafia-like tactics to pressurise senior judiciary are unacceptable in any democracy".

He added that the PTI stands firmly behind the judiciary and rule of law.

Similarly, former president and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Asif Zardari called for a high-level judicial probe into the incident.

Later on, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi released a condemnation message and directed for the early arrest of those responsible.

In her condemnation, State Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said such anacrhists should be unveiled as soon as possible.

High-profile judge



Justice Ahsan taking oath as the LHC CJ in Nov 2015. Photo: File

Justice Ahsan often spends the weekend in Lahore, his hometown, where he, along with the chief justice, presides over several cases related to public welfare issues and other matters at the Lahore registry.



Justice Ahsan is also the monitoring judge of the ongoing corruption cases against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He was part of the bench which disqualified Nawaz in the Panama Papers case last year.

He has also remained as the chief justice of the Lahore High Court.