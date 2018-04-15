Governments should come and go but respect should remain intact: Rafique

LAHORE: Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Sunday said that governments should come and go with their respect intact.

The minister was addressing a ceremony in Lahore.

Discussing Pakistan Railways' progress, Rafique said he the future of the department is bright. However, he stressed that railways should be kept away from politics.

The minister said that more than one decade is required for the transformation of railways.



Speaking about the upcoming General Elections 2018, he said we are collectively responsible to ensure timely elections.

