Sunday Apr 15 2018
Akram questions Fawad Alam's exclusion from Pakistan squad

GEO NEWS

Sunday Apr 15, 2018

LAHORE: Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram said on Sunday that the exclusion of middle-order batsman Fawad Alam for England, Ireland series is 'beyond comprehension'.

The former fast bowler said: "Players play domestic circuit in view of getting an opportunity to play international cricket. I cant understand why Fawad is not getting an opportunity, he is still out from the squad despite scoring runs in domestic on an average of 50 in the last three-four years. It's beyond me."

32-year-old Fawad Alam who scored 10,742 runs in 145 first-class matches with the average of 55.37 was not picked by the selectors for Ireland, England tour. 

Fawad has played three tests for Pakistan

It appears that the chief selector Inzamam ul Haq preferred his nephew Imam ul Haq over him in the test squad. Fawad is a middle-order batsman and Imam is a specialist opener of T20 and ODI format. According to critics, Imam’s inclusion looks superfluous in presence of the three openers in the test squad.

Fawad was among the fittest cricketer in the fitness tests camp held at the National Cricket Academy for the cricketers ahead of the selection committee meeting.

Akram said that Coach Mickey Arthur's is focused to give the opportunity to young players but where should a senior batsman go who is consistently scoring runs.

He predicted that the Pakistani team will get tough competition against both the home sides.

Responding to a question, Akram lauded the inclusion of opener Fakhar Zaman in the test squad. "Its good to have Zaman, he puts pressure on the opponents like Warner and Sehwag," he said.

Akram said that fast bowler Wahab Riaz has bowled well in the Pakistan Super League but he lacks consistency.

Comments

