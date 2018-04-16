Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Apr 16 2018
By
Kashif Mushtaq

High-level security meeting takes place at Rangers HQ in Karachi

By
Kashif Mushtaq

Monday Apr 16, 2018

A high-level meeting for the security situation is taking place today at the Rangers Headquarters in Karachi, said a spokesperson of the paramilitary force. Photo: Geo News 
 

KARACHI: A high-level meeting for the security situation took place at the Rangers Headquarters in Karachi on Monday, said a spokesperson of the paramilitary force.

The meeting was chaired by the Director General of Rangers Major General Muhammad Saeed.

Senior officers of the police force including Inspector General of Sindh AD Khawaja, Additional IG Karachi and Additional IG CTD were part of the meeting.

The provincial law and order situation was discussed and improvement in coordination between law enforcement agencies was mulled over, said the spokesperson.

A strategy to curb street crime was also agreed upon in the meeting. 

