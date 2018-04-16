Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 16 2018
GEO NEWS

President Mamnoon rejects possibility of delay in general polls

GEO NEWS

Monday Apr 16, 2018

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain said on Monday that the General Elections 2018 will be held on time. 

Speaking to the media after his personal visit to the passport office along with his wife, the president said grievances will be resolved if all the state institutions work under constitutional limits.

He further added that political parties cannot work in harmony even if efforts are made.

"Politicians are not minors who need to be told what should and should not be done," said President Hussain. 

"The political parties must work jointly for national interests and must not participate in any action which can halt the country's progress."

Responding to a question, the president said it is not necessary that all the money transferred abroad was looted and laundered.

"Many people have properties abroad. It’s not appropriate to target any one specific person. Tax amnesty scheme is not just being implemented in Pakistan...they are also effective in many other countries," he said. 

"We have introduced this scheme to avoid money laundering allegations."

President Hussain was visiting the passport office in G-8 vicinity of the federal capital to renew his and the first lady's passport. 

The local administration ensured top-notch security during the president's visit to the passport office. President Hussain expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements.

He said he wanted to renew his passport like any other citizen of the country. Responding to a question, he said that sometimes due to certain compulsions one has to visit some countries, but Pakistanis should avoid going to countries where they don't get their due respect. 

