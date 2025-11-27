 
Geo News

Unaware of decision on Sindh governor: Minister Ghani

PPP leader says party’s original demand included Sindh and Punjab governorships

By
Web Desk
|

November 27, 2025

Sindh Labour Minister speaks to the media in Karachi, on August 3, 2025. — INP
Sindh Labour Minister speaks to the media in Karachi, on August 3, 2025. — INP

Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani said he does not know what final decision is being made on the provincial governor’s matter, but shared what had been agreed earlier between the parties.

Providing context, Ghani told reporters in Karachi that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had initially demanded governorships in both Sindh and Punjab.

He said: “A decision had almost been finalised to give the posts of Governor Sindh and Governor Punjab to the PPP.”

Ghani added that PML-N leadership later requested PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to allow them to appoint the Governor of Sindh.

According to Ghani, Bilawal accepted the request and agreed that PML-N would appoint its governor in Sindh, but warned that “if this does not happen, then the PPP’s nominee could become the Governor of Sindh.”

He said PML-N had still not implemented the understanding: “When they will act on it is for them to decide.”

The current governor, Kamran Tessori, belongs to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P). He has been in office for more than three years.

Meanwhile, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Senator Rana Sanaullah, while responding to a question regarding a change in the Sindh governorship, said that they have held consultations with the PPP regarding the same.

Talking to journalists outside the Parliament House, Sanaullah said that the PML-N-led government was currently addressing the PPP’s reservations about a decision to bring a change in Sindh.

Moving on to constitutional tweaks, he said that a two-thirds majority is required to amend the constitution, which is not possible without the PPP’s support.

He thanked the federal government for addressing PPP's grievances in connection with the 27th Amendment. Ghani said that they would give their opinion if the government brought any amendments in the future.

More From Pakistan

CM Afridi says weighing 'last option' to secure meeting with Imran
CM Afridi says weighing 'last option' to secure meeting with Imran
Sindh Assembly unanimously condemns Indian defence minister's 'delusional' remarks
Sindh Assembly unanimously condemns Indian defence minister's 'delusional' remarks
UAE not issuing visas to Pakistanis, Senate panel told
UAE not issuing visas to Pakistanis, Senate panel told
Pakistan-GCC free trade agreement in final stages, says PM Shehbaz video
Pakistan-GCC free trade agreement in final stages, says PM Shehbaz
FIA clarifies only passengers with incomplete documents being stopped
FIA clarifies only passengers with incomplete documents being stopped
ECP notifies by-poll winners, withholds NA-96 result over 'code breach' video
ECP notifies by-poll winners, withholds NA-96 result over 'code breach'
Rana Sanaullah hints at accountability of those who 'harmed country in past'
Rana Sanaullah hints at accountability of those who 'harmed country in past'
Justice Najafi links Noor Mukadam case to 'rising live-in relationships'
Justice Najafi links Noor Mukadam case to 'rising live-in relationships'
Annual maintenance at Dhabeji to cause water shortage in Karachi
Annual maintenance at Dhabeji to cause water shortage in Karachi