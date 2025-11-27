Unaware of decision on Sindh governor: Minister Ghani

Sindh Labour Minister speaks to the media in Karachi, on August 3, 2025. — INP

Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani said he does not know what final decision is being made on the provincial governor’s matter, but shared what had been agreed earlier between the parties.

Providing context, Ghani told reporters in Karachi that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had initially demanded governorships in both Sindh and Punjab.

He said: “A decision had almost been finalised to give the posts of Governor Sindh and Governor Punjab to the PPP.”

Ghani added that PML-N leadership later requested PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to allow them to appoint the Governor of Sindh.

According to Ghani, Bilawal accepted the request and agreed that PML-N would appoint its governor in Sindh, but warned that “if this does not happen, then the PPP’s nominee could become the Governor of Sindh.”

He said PML-N had still not implemented the understanding: “When they will act on it is for them to decide.”

The current governor, Kamran Tessori, belongs to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P). He has been in office for more than three years.

Meanwhile, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Senator Rana Sanaullah, while responding to a question regarding a change in the Sindh governorship, said that they have held consultations with the PPP regarding the same.

Talking to journalists outside the Parliament House, Sanaullah said that the PML-N-led government was currently addressing the PPP’s reservations about a decision to bring a change in Sindh.

Moving on to constitutional tweaks, he said that a two-thirds majority is required to amend the constitution, which is not possible without the PPP’s support.

He thanked the federal government for addressing PPP's grievances in connection with the 27th Amendment. Ghani said that they would give their opinion if the government brought any amendments in the future.