 
Geo News

ECP notifies by-poll winners, withholds NA-96 result over 'code breach'

PML-N clean sweeps all five NA, six out of seven PA seats in elections

By
Nausheen Yusuf
|

November 27, 2025

The front facade of the renovated ECP office in Islamabad. — ECP website/File
The front facade of the renovated ECP office in Islamabad. — ECP website/File
  • ECP notifies PML-N's Babar Nawaz Khan as winner from NA-18.
  • Withholds notification for NA-96 won by Talal Chaudhry's brother.
  • Ruling party's Daniyal Ahmed victorious in Lahore's NA-104.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday notified the winning candidates of the recently held by-elections for the National Assembly and Punjab Assembly seats.

In its notification, the ECP has notified Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Babar Nawaz Khan (NA-18), Daniyal Ahmed (NA-104 Faisalabad), Muhammad Numan (NA-129 Lahore), Muhammad Tufail (NA-143 Sahiwal) and Mehmood Qadir Khan (NA-185 Dera Ghazi Khan).

The electoral body, however, has withheld the notification for Faisalabad's NA-96, citing an alleged code of conduct violation in the constituency where State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry's brother, Bilal Badr, has emerged as the victorious candidate.

Meanwhile, with regard to the provincial seats, the ECP also notified PML-N's Mian Sultan Ali Ranjha (PP-73 Sargodha), Ali Haider Noor Khan Niazi (PP-87 Mianwali), Azad Ali Tabassum (PP-98 Faisalabad), Muhammad Tahir Pervaiz (PP-115 Faisalabad), Ahmad Sheheryar (PP-116 Faisalabad), Muhammad Hanif (PP-203 Sahiwal) and Pakistan Peoples Party's Mian Alamdar Abbas Qureshi (PP-269 Muzaffargarh).

It is pertinent to know that the ruling PML-N clean-swept the by-polls for six National Assembly and won six out of seven Punjab Assembly seats.

ECPs notification of winning candidates in by-polls. — Reporter
ECP's notification of winning candidates in by-polls. — Reporter

The seats fell vacant largely due to the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers convicted in cases related to the May 9, 2023, riots following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

By-elections were held in six National Assembly constituencies — NA-18 (Haripur), NA-96 (Faisalabad), NA-104 (Faisalabad), NA-129 (Lahore), NA-143 (Sahiwal), and NA-185 (Dera Ghazi Khan).

The PTI officially boycotted the by-elections in all constituencies except Lahore and Haripur, while the PML-N fielded its candidates on all seats except in Muzaffargarh, and the PPP contested on two NA and one Punjab seat.

More From Pakistan

NA, Senate to meet today after 27th Constitutional Amendment
NA, Senate to meet today after 27th Constitutional Amendment
Gas crisis hits several KP districts after Hasankhel pipeline blast
Gas crisis hits several KP districts after Hasankhel pipeline blast
Imran Khan healthy, not shifted anywhere: Adiala jail admin
Imran Khan healthy, not shifted anywhere: Adiala jail admin
Iran's top security adviser urges stronger Islamabad-Tehran joint security mechanism
Iran's top security adviser urges stronger Islamabad-Tehran joint security mechanism
Karachi Safari Park welcomes birth of multiple wildlife species video
Karachi Safari Park welcomes birth of multiple wildlife species
PM Shehbaz eyes $1bn Pakistan-Bahrain trade within three years
PM Shehbaz eyes $1bn Pakistan-Bahrain trade within three years
Punjab citizens to face heavy fines under new traffic ordinance
Punjab citizens to face heavy fines under new traffic ordinance
Strong defence 'essential pillar' of national security, says CJCSC in farewell speech
Strong defence 'essential pillar' of national security, says CJCSC in farewell speech
Protest over Karoonjhar protection ends after dialogue with Sindh minister
Protest over Karoonjhar protection ends after dialogue with Sindh minister