ECP notifies by-poll winners, withholds NA-96 result over 'code breach'

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday notified the winning candidates of the recently held by-elections for the National Assembly and Punjab Assembly seats.

In its notification, the ECP has notified Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Babar Nawaz Khan (NA-18), Daniyal Ahmed (NA-104 Faisalabad), Muhammad Numan (NA-129 Lahore), Muhammad Tufail (NA-143 Sahiwal) and Mehmood Qadir Khan (NA-185 Dera Ghazi Khan).

The electoral body, however, has withheld the notification for Faisalabad's NA-96, citing an alleged code of conduct violation in the constituency where State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry's brother, Bilal Badr, has emerged as the victorious candidate.

Meanwhile, with regard to the provincial seats, the ECP also notified PML-N's Mian Sultan Ali Ranjha (PP-73 Sargodha), Ali Haider Noor Khan Niazi (PP-87 Mianwali), Azad Ali Tabassum (PP-98 Faisalabad), Muhammad Tahir Pervaiz (PP-115 Faisalabad), Ahmad Sheheryar (PP-116 Faisalabad), Muhammad Hanif (PP-203 Sahiwal) and Pakistan Peoples Party's Mian Alamdar Abbas Qureshi (PP-269 Muzaffargarh).

It is pertinent to know that the ruling PML-N clean-swept the by-polls for six National Assembly and won six out of seven Punjab Assembly seats.

The seats fell vacant largely due to the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers convicted in cases related to the May 9, 2023, riots following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

By-elections were held in six National Assembly constituencies — NA-18 (Haripur), NA-96 (Faisalabad), NA-104 (Faisalabad), NA-129 (Lahore), NA-143 (Sahiwal), and NA-185 (Dera Ghazi Khan).

The PTI officially boycotted the by-elections in all constituencies except Lahore and Haripur, while the PML-N fielded its candidates on all seats except in Muzaffargarh, and the PPP contested on two NA and one Punjab seat.