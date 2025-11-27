Rana Sanaullah blames 'past establishment' for destruction in Pakistan

PML-N senior leader and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Inter-Provincial Coordination, Rana Sanaullah, addresses a press conference. — Radio Pakistan/File

Govt solely focused on stabilising country: Rana Sanaullah

PML-N leader says no plans to shift PTI founder Imran Khan.

Adviser to PM says IMF report on Pakistan insignificant .



Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Senator Rana Sanaullah has held the establishment during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government responsible for the "destruction in Pakistan".

"The PTI founder and those who brought him to power in 2018 are responsible for the destruction in Pakistan," he said while speaking to the media outside the Parliament House on Thursday.

Sanaullah maintained that the chaos that occurred during the PTI government has not been undone "despite the incumbent government's great efforts".

"The establishment of that time is responsible for all this ruin. General Faiz Hameed is currently on trial," he added.

However, he said that holding those actors accountable was not the PML-N's priority right now. "Our current focus is stabilising the country."

The PML-N leader asserted that the government would complete its term with the support of its allies, including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Responding to a question regarding a change in the Sindh governorship, Sanaullah said that they have held consultations with the PPP regarding the same.

The PML-N-led government was currently addressing the PPP’s reservations about a decision to bring a change in Sindh, he added.

IMF report holds 'no significance'

Sanaullah downplayed the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) recent report on Pakistan, saying: "The IMF report on corruption has no significance."

He noted that no scandal of corruption surfaced in the current government or the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government.

His comments come hours after Finance Minister Mohammad Aurangzeb pledged the government would address all gaps and issues identified in the IMF report.

"These are points identified by the IMF that require action, and we will work to resolve them," the finance czar told Geo News.

The report in question was released last week and warned that persistent corruption and weak institutions continued to undermine the country's economic development even as it stabilises under an Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The report said that political and economic elites have obstructed economic development by seizing control of policies and capturing public benefits for their own gain.

'No proposal to transfer PTI founder'

The PML-N leader refuted the speculation about former prime minister Imran Khan's health in Adiala jail, saying that the Indian media was running baseless stories about the PTI founder.

"The PTI founder is completely healthy and even exercising," he added.

Sanaullah stated his party and government had no objection to the PTI founder enjoying all facilities in prison.

"If a prisoner sitting in jail is planning an assault on Islamabad, how can meetings be allowed?" asked Sanaullah.

He rejected reports about the relocation of the PTI founder to another prison, saying there were no proposals in this regard.

The PML-N leader stated that India was running its "Operation Sindoor" through Afghanistan after facing a defeat in the May conflict.

"India is misleading Afghanistan by funding it," he said, asserting that Islamabad did not want to impose any war on Kabul.