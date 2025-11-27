PM in London for medical check-ups

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the 79th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US, September 27, 2024. — Reuters

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will stay in London for four days to undergo various medical check-ups, sources told Geo News.

The PM reached London on Thursday evening. He was received at the Luton Airport by Dr Muhammad Faisal, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK, and Ahsan Dar, PML-N’s UK President. The premier will stay at his Edgware Road flat till the weekend and will then return to Pakistan.

Prior to his London arrival, the PM met Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in the capital Manama, where the two leaders discussed regional and international developments and reaffirmed the strength of longstanding ties between their two countries.

The meeting at Al-Safriya Palace was attended by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

King Hamad said Bahrain values its historic and steadily growing ties with Pakistan, praising Sharif’s efforts to strengthen cooperation and deepen bilateral relations across all fields.

The king underscored Bahrain’s “firm support” for Pakistan’s security and stability and commended Islamabad’s handling of domestic and sovereign affairs. He also expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s backing of Bahrain’s bid for a seat on the UN Security Council.

King Hamad also highlighted Pakistan’s “honourable positions” toward Bahrain and its role in supporting Arab and Islamic causes, as well as its positive contributions to regional and global peace and stability.

Sharif thanked King Hamad for the warm reception and hospitality, praising the monarch’s commitment to strengthening friendship and cooperation. He said Pakistan is eager to further expand its partnership with Bahrain across several sectors.