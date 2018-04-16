Can't connect right now! retry
MQM's Raees 'Mama' admits to killing several, including LEA personnel

KARACHI: Raeesuddin alias 'Mama', a former sector incharge of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), on Monday admitted before a judicial magistrate to killing several people, including law enforcement agency personnel.

In his confession, Raees said he carried out killings of security personnel as well as workers of rival political parties on the directions of senior party leaders.

The former MQM member said he also carried out extortion and ‘China cutting’ in the city’s Korangi area.

LEAs detain 21 suspects in overnight Karachi raids

Nine suspects arrested from Korangi and Landhi areas of the metropolis

Moreover, the investigation officer told the court the police recovered heavy cache of weapons near the Eidgah on the suspect’s identification.

The magistrate remanded the suspect into judicial custody for 14 days.

The suspect was wanted in multiple murders, extortion, and 'China cutting'. Raees is also the primary accused in the Chakra Goth attack on a police van that left three police personnel dead and 27 injured.

Karachi police took him into custody at the Quaid-e-Azam International Airport on March 27.

Raees was arrested by the Interpol in Malaysia in January this year after his red warrant was issued, sources informed Geo News. His name had been added to the Exit Control List on the request of intelligence agencies in 2015, investigation sources added.

The arrested suspect is also said to be the frontman of Hammad Siddiqui — the primary accused in the Baldia Town incident.

Raees allegedly played an important role in sectarian and ethnic target killings. He is also accused of earning millions of rupees through ‘China cutting’ in Bagh-e-Korangi in Mehran Town.

According to information received by investigation sources, the suspect was also involved in the targeted killing of workers of the Muhajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi (MQM-H). Raees was also allegedly involved in the targeted killing of Mullah Rajoo, the Shershah commander of the infamous Lyari gang war leader Uzair Baloch.

