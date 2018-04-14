Can't connect right now! retry
Qamar Ali

LEAs detain 21 suspects in overnight Karachi raids

Saturday Apr 14, 2018

KARACHI: Law enforcing agencies arrested 21 suspects during raids in different areas of Karachi early Saturday morning.

The security agencies arrested nine suspects from Korangi and Landhi areas of the metropolis upon the intel shared by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London member Raesuddin alias Mama.

Karachi police took custody of Mama at the Quaid-e-Azam International Airport on March 27. The suspect, a former sector in-charge of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) in Korangi, was wanted for in multiple murders, extortion, and China cutting. Raees is also the primary accused in the Chakra Goth attack on a police van that left three police personnel dead and 27 injured.

Sources informed Geo News that nine suspects were arrested during raids in Korangi No 1, Korangi No 2, Korangi No 4, and Landhi. The suspects taken into custody were wanted for cases pertaining to targeted killings, extortion and China cutting, sources added.

Moreover, SP Orangi Abid Ali Baloch shared that seven suspects were arrested over their alleged involvement in usurping land in Surjani Town. However, an accomplice of the suspects, identified as Maulana Abdul Raheem, managed to escape, Baloch added.

A case has been registered against the suspects and further investigation is under way.

The police also arrested three suspects from Iqbal Town, weapons and contraband were seized from their possession. On the other hand, two alleged street criminals, identified as Samiullah and Abdul Latif, were arrested from Darakhshan. Two pistols, four mobile phones and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession.

Street crime

Unidentified men on motorcycles looted two women at gunpoint near Bahadurabad’s Chaar Minaar roundabout Friday night.

The suspect snatched the purses of the women and managed to escape.

One of the victims shared that there were about Rs13,000 and a smartphone in one purse, while there were Rs40,000 along with gold earrings, chain, locket and rings in the other purse. 

SC orders ATC to hear Model Town case on daily basis

Punjab Power Development Company ex-official remanded into NAB's custody

Lahore woman dies after fake doctor administers wrong injection

Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Karachi

Malala pens heartfelt blog on visit to Pakistan

Imran assures Sanjrani of support for FATA reforms agenda in Senate

PML-N to include plan of Bahawalpur, South Punjab province in its manifesto: Leghari

PPP backs efforts for FATA's merger with KP, Zardari tells tribal youth jirgah

Pakistan Army cadet clinches medal at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

