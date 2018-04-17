Irani forces gun down two illegal migrants near Pakistan border

A view of the border post between Iran and Pakistan.

QUETTA: Irani security forces on Monday opened fire on illegal migrants near Pakistan's southwestern border, killing two of them and arresting five others, Geo News reported, citing Levies officials.



The migrants, who were en route to Iran via Gwadar, were caught on the way by Irani forces, who consequently opened fire. The dead bodies, as well as the arrestees, were subsequently handed over to the Levies authorities.



According to Pakistani officials, both of the deceased belonged to Bannu. Three of the arrestees also hailed from Bannu, whereas one each from came from Kashmir and Jhang.

Once the mandatory checks and processes were completed, the bodies were moved to Bannu, while the arrestees, on the other hand, were handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigation and legal action.