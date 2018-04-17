Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Apr 17 2018
By
Web Desk

Irani forces gun down two illegal migrants near Pakistan border

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 17, 2018

A view of the border post between Iran and Pakistan. 

QUETTA: Irani security forces on Monday opened fire on illegal migrants near Pakistan's southwestern border, killing two of them and arresting five others, Geo News reported, citing Levies officials.

The migrants, who were en route to Iran via Gwadar, were caught on the way by Irani forces, who consequently opened fire. The dead bodies, as well as the arrestees, were subsequently handed over to the Levies authorities.

According to Pakistani officials, both of the deceased belonged to Bannu. Three of the arrestees also hailed from Bannu, whereas one each from came from Kashmir and Jhang.

Once the mandatory checks and processes were completed, the bodies were moved to Bannu, while the arrestees, on the other hand, were handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigation and legal action.

Comments

More From World:

Rape-killing of seven-year-old heightens Indian outrage

Rape-killing of seven-year-old heightens Indian outrage

 Updated 2 hours ago
Years after his hanging, Saddam Hussein mystery lives on

Years after his hanging, Saddam Hussein mystery lives on

 Updated 6 hours ago
Thousands to protest against Modi during Commonwealth summit in London

Thousands to protest against Modi during Commonwealth summit in London

Updated 7 hours ago
US, Britain blame Russia for global cyber attack

US, Britain blame Russia for global cyber attack

 Updated 8 hours ago
May defends British strikes in Syria against parliament critics

May defends British strikes in Syria against parliament critics

 Updated 8 hours ago
NYT, New Yorker win Pulitzer for #MeToo watershed

NYT, New Yorker win Pulitzer for #MeToo watershed

 Updated 9 hours ago
Syrian air defenses shoot down missiles over two air bases: state TV, Hezbollah

Syrian air defenses shoot down missiles over two air bases: state TV, Hezbollah

 Updated 10 hours ago
OPCW experts expected to arrive in Douma on Wednesday: Russian official

OPCW experts expected to arrive in Douma on Wednesday: Russian official

 Updated 12 hours ago
UN's ECOSOC elects Pakistan as member of NGO Committee

UN's ECOSOC elects Pakistan as member of NGO Committee

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM